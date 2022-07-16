India

Monsoon mayhem: Heavy rains, floods wreck Gujarat, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh

Written by Priyali Dhingra Jul 16, 2022, 02:43 pm 3 min read

Increased water levels in the Godavari river have affected the low-level regions of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.

Heavy downpour across India has led to the monsoon wreaking havoc in multiple states. While Assam has been battling flood waters for some weeks, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha are witnessing rising water levels. Areas in Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Puducherry continue to be inundated as governments boost relief efforts. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued heavy rainfall warnings for several states on Friday.

Heavy Rains States witness monsoon fury

Rains continued to lash parts of Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana this week. Increased water levels in the Godavari river have affected the low-level regions of Odisha and AP. In Maharashtra, a large number of students failed to turn up for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) due to heavy rains. Meanwhile, a seven-year-old lost his life in Rajasthan due to extremely heavy rainfall.

AP & Telangana Godavari waters flood AP, journalist dies in Telangana

About 600 villages across 44 AP mandals have been affected by Godavari floods, and over 66,000 have been rescued by the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF). Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took an aerial survey and directed teams to ensure that no life is lost. In Telangana's Jagital district, a journalist reporting on the monsoon got swept away in flood waters.

Gujarat Heavy rains in southern Gujarat, Navsari worst hit

Gujarat has witnessed heavy rains since July 7, especially in the southern half and Saurashtra region, leading to 43 deaths. As Navsari continues to be the worst-hit district, the IMD has warned of "extremely heavy rainfall" in the area. The water level in the Sardar Sarovar Dam has risen close to the danger mark, and 35 reservoirs in the state are on high alert.

Odisha IMD warns of 'heavy to very heavy' showers in Odisha

Backwaters from the Godavari river have led to parts of Odisha's Malkangiri being inundated with flood waters. The villages of Binayakpur, Alama, and Peta have been inundated completely, with residents having to swim their way to safety. Parts of the state may witness "heavy to extremely heavy" showers, which can trigger landslides in vulnerable areas, as per the IMD.

Maharashtra 84 dead in Maharashtra floods

Maharashtra witnessed heavy downpours and flooding over the last week, which led to 84 dying and 66 being injured. The IMD has issued a red alert in Mumbai, Thane, Gadchiroli district, and the Konkan region. The NDRF managed to rescue close to 6,000 residents from the floods, which damaged more than 40 houses across the state.

India Floodwater recedes in Assam, landslides in Himachal Pradesh

About 170 villages are still affected by heavy floods that battered Assam and killed over 200 people. As per officials, the condition has improved due to flood waters receding, but 2.2 lakh citizens continue to be affected. Flash floods in Himachal Pradesh led to landslides and villages being inundated. A cloudburst incident last week led to multiple buses being damaged in Manali.