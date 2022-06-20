India

COVID-19: India logs 12,781 fresh cases, 18 more fatalities

COVID-19: India logs 12,781 fresh cases, 18 more fatalities

Written by Pratyush Deep Kotoky Jun 20, 2022, 12:08 pm 2 min read

India's COVID-19 recovery rate stood at 98.61%.

India on Monday reported over 12,700 new COVID-19 cases, a decline of around 100 cases from the previous day. The country's active caseload currently stands at 76,700, which accounts for 0.18% of the total cases recorded so far. In the past 24 hours, a total of 12,781 fresh cases and 18 more fatalities were recorded. Meanwhile, the country's recovery rate stood at 98.61%.

Context Why does this story matter?

India on Monday reported slightly fewer COVID-19 cases than the day before.

However, both the active caseload and daily positivity rate recorded an increase on Monday.

Among the states/UTs, Maharashtra continued to add most new cases to the tally.

India is currently witnessing a resurgence of COVID-19 cases.

This comes after it recorded a sharp decline in infections from January end to April beginning.

Statistics 8,537 patients discharged

According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, India reported a total of 4,33,11,049 COVID-19 cases until Monday, while the cumulative death count stands at 5,24,873. With 8,537 fresh discharges, the number of total recoveries in the country climbed to 4,27,07,900. On the other hand, the daily and weekly positivity rates were recorded at 4.32% and 2.62%, respectively.

States Maharashtra adds most new cases

Maharashtra—one of the worst-hit states so far—recorded 4,004 new cases and 3,085 more recoveries. While Karnataka saw 623 new cases and 412 discharges, Tamil Nadu recorded 692 fresh infections and 243 recoveries. On the other hand, Delhi reported 1,530 new cases and 1,104 discharges. Meanwhile, Kerala reported 2,786 new cases and 2,072 recoveries on Sunday.

Trend India's third wave peaked in January

India witnessed a massive spurt in coronavirus cases in December-end and at the beginning of January—dubbed India's third wave—due to the highly contagious Omicron variant. The third wave peaked on January 21, 2022, when 3.47 lakh single-day cases were recorded. However, this was lower compared to the second wave, when 4.14 lakh single-day infections were recorded at its peak on May 7, 2021.

Vaccination Over 196 crore vaccine doses administered

As of Monday morning, India administered over 196 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses. Overall, over 90.59 crore people have been fully vaccinated, while over 101.47 crore people have received at least one dose. On Monday alone, India administered over 1.24 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses till 10:30 am, including over 67,000 second doses and more than 11,000 first doses, according to the Co-WIN app.

Data Over 4 crore 'precautionary' doses administered

Further, India has administered over four crore "precautionary" doses since January 10. On Monday, over 24,000 people in the age group of 18-59 years and over 25,000 people aged above 60 years were given the precautionary dose till 10:30 am.