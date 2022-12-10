Politics

Himachal: Lobbying for CM post begins at high command's 'durbar'

Dec 10, 2022

Most of the winning Congress MLA has assured to support high command's choice for CM post

Intense lobbying began in Himachal Pradesh for the chief minister post as Congress is set to form the new government in the Himalayan state. Following uncertainty on Friday, the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) on Saturday morning authorized the high command to decide the next CM. Notably, Congress toppled Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the recently held assembly elections to return to power in Himachal.

Why does this story matter?

On Thursday, the Congress party won 40 seats out of a total of 68 in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, reducing its main challenger, the BJP, to 25 seats.

Following its claim to form the government on Friday, the grand old party convened a conference of its MLAs in Shimla to choose who would be the next Chief Minister.

Most MLAs assured to go with the high command's choice

Observers deployed by the Congress leadership interacted with the winning MLAs. Most of them assured that they do not endorse any particular person and will back the high command's choice, The Indian Express reported citing sources. The observers include Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, and state AICC chief Rajeev Shukla. They will submit their report to the party president.

Top contenders for the CM post

State Congress president and Lok Sabha MP from Mandi Pratibha Singh, former state party president Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, and Leader of the Opposition in the outgoing Assembly Mukesh Agnihotri are the three leading contenders for the CM job. All of them have MLA support, according to IE, but Singh and Sukhu have the best chance because they have the most.

Controversy triggered by state Congress president Pratibha Singh

On Friday, Singh, the wife of former CM Virbhadra Singh, triggered a controversy when she publicly asserted her claim to the top post. She also invoked the legacy of her late husband. "They cannot neglect his (Virbhadra Singh's) family because the election was in his name, on his face, and his work...The high command will not do that."

Will the Thakurs dominate over others?

Reportedly, the party is eager to appoint a leader from the predominate Thakur group as CM. The choice is basically between Singh and Sukhu and both of them belong to the Thakur community. On the other hand, Agnihotri is a Brahmin. Earlier, only once Brahmin served as CM of the state. Agnihotri is also from Una, an outlying area that borders Punjab.

Hard bargain in store

According to the IE report, both Sukhu and Singh are vying for the position of CM. However, if Singh agrees to relinquish the top position, she may request that her son Vikramaditya Singh, a Shimla Rural MLA, be appointed as Deputy Chief Minister. Sources told IE that in any case, she must be preparing for a hard bargain.

Another contender in case the issue is unresolved

A third candidate may emerge if Singh and Sukhu's dispute isn't settled, according to reports. The third choice, according to some of the leaders, might be Shillai MLA Harshwardhan Chauhan. He has been elected to the legislature five times and won on Thursday by a razor-thin margin of 382 votes.