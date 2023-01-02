India

Jammu & Kashmir: 4 persons killed in Rajouri terror attack

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jan 02, 2023, 12:32 pm 3 min read

Four persons have been killed in the Rajouri terror attack, according to Police

Four persons were killed and nine others injured after suspected terrorists stormed into their houses and opened fire in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district. Two terrorists were involved in the attack, sources told India Today. They said the incident took place at around 7:00 pm on Sunday when the suspected terrorists barged into three houses belonging to Hindu community members and attacked them.

What do we know about the incident?

Police officers said two armed terrorists barged into three houses in Rajouri's Dangri village on Sunday evening and began firing indiscriminately, NDTV reported. While three were declared brought dead, one of the critically injured persons died on Monday at Rajouri's Government Medical College (GMC) hospital. Some other critically injured persons have been airlifted to Jammu, whereas others are being treated at the Rajouri hospital.

Search operation launched to nab attackers

The deceased persons have reportedly been identified as Deepak Kumar, Satish Kumar, Pritam Lal, and Shiv Pal. Notably, this is the second incident involving civilian killings in the Rajouri district in the past two weeks, as two people were killed outside an Indian Army camp on December 16. Meanwhile, a massive search operation has been launched to track down the two suspected terrorists.

Images of the search operation shared on Twitter

Jammu and Kashmir | Security forces continue search operation in Rajouri's Upper Dangri village where terrorists killed 4 civilians yesterday pic.twitter.com/VafexTq1X8 — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2023

Call for strike against attack on Monday

The terror attack has sparked tensions and panic across Rajouri and surrounding areas, prompting protests outside Rajouri's GMC. Several organizations, including trade unions, have called for a mass strike on Monday in Rajouri. Protesters chanted anti-Pakistan and anti-terrorist slogans in response to the deaths of innocent people. They also raised slogans against the Lieutenant Governor's office and security agencies for allegedly dismissing terrorism threats.

Condemnations galore against the attack

The attack attracted strong condemnations from various parties and leaders. "Deeply shocked as more details emerge of this targeted attack in Rajouri district... I unequivocally condemn this heinous attack & send my condolences to the families of the deceased," former J&K CM and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah tweeted. Ghulam Nabi Azad termed the attack cowardly and sent his condolences to the victims' families.

J&K L-G Manoj Sinha condemned attack, assured strict action

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, has also condemned the attack and assured strict action against those involved. "I strongly condemn the cowardly terror attack in Rajouri. I assure the people that those behind this despicable attack will not go unpunished. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families," the L-G office said in a tweet.

Rs. 10 lakh ex-gratia, government job for next of kin

An ex-gratia of Rs. 10 lakh and a Govt job would be given to the next of kin of each of those civilians martyred in dastardly attack. Seriously injured would be given Rs.1 lakh. Officials have been directed to ensure best treatment to injured. — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) January 2, 2023

Fresh explosion at incident site kills child, police issued advisory

Meanwhile, an explosion at the incident site killed a child and injured five others in Dangri village on Monday morning, according to the police. They said the blast occurred near the residence of a victim of Sunday's terror attack. The police have now issued an advisory to the public and the media to avoid the area after discovering another suspected improvised explosive device (IED).