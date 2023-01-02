India

2016 Demonetization: Supreme Court likely to pronounce 2 separate verdicts

Written by Prateek Talukdar Jan 02, 2023, 10:30 am 2 min read

The Supreme Court will likely declare its verdict on the 2016 demonetization exercise today

As the Supreme Court reopens on Monday after a winter break, a five-judge Constitution bench is scheduled to pronounce its judgment on a batch of 58 petitions challenging the Centre's demonetization exercise of November 2016. Justice SA Nazeer, who is set to retire on Wednesday, is heading the bench, which comprises Justices BR Gavai, AS Bopanna, V Ramasubramanian, and BV Nagarathna.

Why does this story matter?

The central government demonetized Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 currency notes in 2016, claiming it would eliminate counterfeit currency and terrorist and Naxalite funding.

Government data submitted in Rajya Sabha during the 2022 Budget Session shows that fake Rs. 500 notes in circulation grew by over 197 times since 2016, while counterfeit Rs. 2,000 notes increased from 638 in 2016 to 8,798 in 2020-21.

SC asked RBI to file a comprehensive affidavit

As per the top court's cause list of Monday, two separate judgments will be pronounced in the matter by Justices Gavai and Nagarathna. On December 7, the SC reserved its verdict after directing the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to furnish the relevant records linked to the government's 2016 demonetization decision. The Centre earlier told the SC that demonetization was a "well-considered" move.

RBI's counsel resisted SC's attempt to revisit demonetization

The RBI's counsel, Attorney General R Venkataramani, earlier argued that the SC can't decide on the matter as it can't grant any tangible relief by "putting the clock back" and "unscrambling a scrambled egg." However, appearing for the petitioners, senior advocates P Chidambaram and Shyam Divan, among others, argued that the government can't initiate any proposal on its own relating to legal tender.

RBI, government claimed demonetization had become 'academic'

Earlier, acknowledging the ambit of the judicial review of state policies, the bench said it would nevertheless examine demonetization. It said it was answerable to the plea filed to check if the move was a mere academic exercise or had borne any positive results. The RBI and the Indian government's counsel repeatedly asserted that the matter had become academic in the last six years.