Jains protest in Delhi, Mumbai against 'Shri Sammed Shikharji' decision

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Jan 01, 2023, 07:44 pm 2 min read

Members form the Jain community held a massive protest in Delhi, Mumbai and other parts of India

Numerous members of the Jain community held a massive protest in Delhi and Mumbai against the vandalization of the temple in Palitana, and against the verdict of the Jharkhand government that declared the "Shri Sammed Shikharji" as a tourist spot. The community turned up in massive numbers at the India Gate to protest against the Jharkhand government's decision.

Why does this story matter?

Massive protests started after some miscreants were seen in a CCTV footage vandalizing the pole and steps of the temple in Palitana.

Reportedly, the community also claimed illegal encroachment near it.

The Times of India quoted a release from the organization saying that homes are being constructed illegally on gauchar, reserved for cattle grazing and forest land.

5 lakh people are on the streets protesting: Lodha

MP Lodha, Maharashtra minister, told the news agency ANI that they oppose the temple's vandalization in Palitana and are protesting against the government of Jharkhand's judgment. "The Gujarat government has taken action, but we want strict action against them (who vandalized the temple). Today more than 5 lakh people are on the streets," Lodha said.

Protesters in Mumbai against Shri Sammed Shikharji verdict

Maharashtra | Members of Jain community protest in Mumbai against the decision of Jharkhand govt to declare 'Shri Sammed Shikharji' a tourist place and vandalisation of their temple in Palitana, Gujarat pic.twitter.com/FPYIKKTv0E — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2023

Ex-MP CM writes to PM Modi, Soren

In Madhya Pradesh, the Jain society also took to the streets to protest the decision. Kamal Nath, former MP chief minister, also wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, urging them to reconsider the judgment. As per reports, almost 20 out of 24 Jain spiritual leaders (Tirthankars) at Sammed Shikharji attained salvation.

Significant of Shri Sammed Shikharji

Located in Jharkhand's Parasnath Hills, Shri Sammed Shikharji is one of the holiest pilgrimage spots of the Jains. The Jharkhand government's decision to turn it into a tourist spot has angered the community. They worry that this move will impact the sanctity of the place as well. The state's move came as part of the Tourism Policy launched last year.

Jain temple in Gujarat was also vandalized

According to The Free Press Journal, Palitana is widely seen as a holy destination by the Jains as its first Tirthankar is said to have attained Moksha (enlightenment) there. Last year on December 16, a Jain temple in Gujarat was allegedly vandalized. Sunday's nationwide demonstration was against that vandalism too. All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi also supported the protest.