Lifestyle

Man-dog duo becomes first to reach Umling La on motorbike

Man-dog duo becomes first to reach Umling La on motorbike

Written by Anujj Trehaan Nov 29, 2022, 07:02 pm 4 min read

Read the full interview below

This deserves a round of a'paws'! Most pet parents dream of tagging their furry friends along on holidays, just the way Chow Sureng Rajkonwar and his adorable pet dog Bella, rode to Ladakh from Delhi on a bike. It was absolutely a dream-come-true moment for the duo. NewsBytes got in touch with the traveler to understand his journey better. Read on!

'This year, Leh-Ladakh was on our list of yearly destinations'

Rajkonwar tells NewsBytes, "I established a motorcycle club called I Dream Ride (IDR) in 2013. We plan one major trip annually. This year, Leh-Ladakh was on our list of yearly destinations." "Bella and I began our journey in Delhi and traveled to Srinagar, Kargil, Panikhaar, Padum, Leh, Khardungla, Nubra Valley, Pangong lake, Hanle, Umlingla, Nyoma, Sarchu, Keylong, Sach Pass, Manali, and Kasol," he added.

'I realized how animals can be travel companions,' says Rajkonwar

"I realized the purpose of traveling with pets when I observed an elderly man traveling with his dog. My mind was blown!" says the traveler. "That's when I realized how animals, other than humans, can be travel companions. So, I made the decision to try to provide my pet a life where they aren't confined to a house their entire life," he explained.

90% of accommodation owners denied them a stay!

A post shared by on

'There are challenges when I take Bella on road trips'

"The first challenge is getting her to take a seat. Her posture sometimes also causes my bike to sway and unbalance," reveals Rajkonwar. "Her protective gear is another challenge as her eyes might get harmed by exposure to wind and dust," he adds. Since standard dog raincoats are only intended for walks, she was forced to put on his raincoat said the pet parent.

The challenges didn't end there...

During the interview, Rajkonwar also revealed that riding at a uniform speed to ensure Bella's safety, leashing her, dealing with her attempts of jumping from the bike upon seeing other animals, and finding a pet-friendly accommodation were other notable challenges that hindered his journey.

'We discovered Bella had motion nausea' tells Rajkonwar

On asking how he prepared Bella for this road trip, the traveler said, "It took us a lot of effort." "We discovered she experienced motion nausea when she first reached us caged from Uttarakhand. I reasoned that in order to get over her motion sickness, she would have to accept it and become used to it," said Rajkonwar like a tough yet loving parent.

The team fed 40 dogs on the way!

A post shared by on

Preparation tips: Here's how he helped Bella overcome motion sickness

"After completing some small, motion sickness-inducing journeys with Bella, I began rewarding her with treats. She eventually grew accustomed to it, and now whenever I start my scooter, she arrives and sits in the front herself. I raised her in that manner," shares Rajkonwar.

'I had to carry all her necessities on the bike'

Explaining what he packed for Bella, the traveler said, "I had to carry all of Bella's necessities like food, utensils, clothing, toys, safety equipment, etc." "Also, we were feeding stray dogs as part of a cause ride. In addition to my clothes, riding equipment, tents, sleeping bags, mat, vlogging equipment, and laptop, I had to carry another 15 kg of food," he concluded.

They finished the trip in 24 days

"Most of my club members had to leave in between. Only a couple of them had stayed till the end. We finished the trip in 24 days," Rajkonwar told NewsBytes. Talking about Bella's adaptability, he says, "Bella is a mountain girl, adopted from Uttarakhand. Her fur is dense. She doesn't have any issues with cold weather, but she could barely stand the heat."

First human-dog duo to reach Umling La on a bike

"Due to time restrictions, many members had to leave after reaching Ladakh. Bella and I became the first in the world to reach Umling La Pass on a bike. I've proof of that," claimed Rajkonwar. "Someone who arrived a day after, claimed to be the first on social media, but when I informed him about my trip he deleted my comment," he added.