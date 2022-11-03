Career

Haryana: MBBS students initially don't have to pay bond fee

Written by Pirzada Shakir Nov 03, 2022, 01:49 pm 2 min read

The circular, the first of its kind in India, mandates the payment of Rs. 10 Lakh by students who after completing MBBS fail to serve in government hospitals for seven years

The Haryana government has relaxed Rs. 10 lakh bond amount for MBBS students studying in government colleges across the state. The government had in October asked the students to pay Rs. 10 lakh at the beginning of every academic session till the completion of the course. The decision stirred protests, which forced the government to relax its terms and conditions.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Haryana government has said that only those students who will sign the bond terms will be given admission to the government medical colleges for pursuing an MBBS degree.

Conditional relaxation 'Only sign a bond-cum-loan agreement'

The government amid protests by MBBS students on Wednesday said that students studying in the government college do not have to pay the amount but rather sign the bond-cum-loan agreement with the concerned banks and colleges. The spokesperson said that the offer is valid on terms and conditions, and those who adhere do not have to pay the amount, rather state will compensate.

Details Who have to pay?

The Haryana government said MBBS students who want to take advantage of the waiver have to work in government hospitals in the state for a minimum period of seven years. The spokesperson said that the students who after completing MBBS fail to work in a government hospital for the said period have to pay the amount in full according to the bond.

Health Facility 'Encouraging doctors to opt government service'

The decision to make the students pay the conditional amount has been taken by the government to 'encourage doctors' to opt for government services in a bid to "strengthen the state's government-run health infrastructure." The circular was relaxed by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday during a review meeting regarding the implementation of the state government's policy.

Target 'One doctor for every 1,000 people'

The Haryana government is pushing to achieve the target of one doctor for every 1,000 people. Khattar said, "In 2014, there were seven medical colleges in the state and MBBS seats were seven hundred. In the past eight years, our government has added six medical colleges that have increased 1,735 MBBS seats in the state."