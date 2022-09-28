Career

Decoding exam preparation strategies of JEE top rankers

Decoding exam preparation strategies of JEE top rankers

Written by Ramit Sharan Sep 28, 2022, 05:55 am 2 min read

The JEE is a national-level examination for candidates pursuing engineering courses in various institutions in India.

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) is a national-level entrance exam for candidates wishing to obtain admission to engineering courses at the prestigious IITs, NITs, and various other institutes in India. It is conducted by the National testing agency (NTA) and consists of two exams: JEE Main and JEE Advanced. Here are some useful exam preparation strategies used by toppers to crack the JEE.

Distraction-free study sessions Get rid of distractions

A disciplined study routine and lifestyle are essential for scoring well in the JEE exams. This means keeping distractions like social media, gadgets, and television, among other things, away during study sessions. One can, however, use them during break hours. Students must give studies the main priority while preparing for the JEE exams are very tough.

Quality important Quality over quantity

You may hear many students talk about the number of hours they study for. But according to toppers, it is the hours of quality study that should count rather than the number of hours itself. If you study with full attention and retain the information well, that is way more valuable than a higher number of study hours with less focus.

Organized sessions Prepare, stick to study timetable

It is vital to prepare a well-structured timetable for proper preparation. This will help you approach each subject in an organized manner. Students must plan a timetable in a way that works best for them rather than what has worked for others. Allocate specific times for JEE preparation and stick to them. Make sure to include sufficient time for revision in your study plan!

Time management Practice mock tests

The JEE Main and JEE Advanced have various sections comprising numerous questions that need to be answered within the allotted time. It is vital for aspirants to solve as many previous papers and mock tests as possible to improve their time management skills. This will also cement concepts in the students' minds and help them familiarize themselves with the format of the JEE exams.

Proper sleep, diet Take care of mental and physical health

Aspirants must also maintain a balanced diet, exercise regularly, and get ample hours of quality sleep on a daily basis while preparing for the JEE exams. Good sleep, regular breaks, and proper rest encourage better retention of information and make students better at solving complex problems as well. However, they must not oversleep and go about their sleep cycle in a disciplined manner.