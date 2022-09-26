Career

NTA releases 2022 CUET-PG results: How to check, download scorecard?

Written by Prateek Talukdar Sep 26, 2022, 08:11 pm 2 min read

The CUET-PG final answer key was released earlier on Saturday.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the results of this year's Common University Entrance Test-Postgraduate, commonly known as CUET-PG, on Monday. Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam seeking admission to postgraduate courses at central universities can log on to official websites, cuet.nta.nic.in or ntaresults.nic.in, to check their results and download mark sheets. To recall, the CUET-Undergraduate (UG) results were released on September 15.

Context Why does this story matter?

Notably, the CUET is a national-level exam that was introduced this year as a revised version of the previous Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET).

Its UG and PG entrance exams are aimed at offering a single window for aspiring students to apply for and secure admissions at various top universities in the country.

Twitter Post Qualified students can now apply for admissions to respective varsities

NTA declares the result of the Common University Entrance Test [CUET (PG)] -2022



National Testing Agency (NTA) has been entrusted with the responsibility of conducting the Postgraduate Entrance Test for 66 Central and participating Universities for the academic session 2022-2023 pic.twitter.com/1KnNJ6ce6Y — ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2022

Steps How to check the result?

Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official CUET website by following these steps: -Go to the exam's official website — cuet.nta.nic.in. -Click on the CUET-PG 2022 results tab displayed on the home page. -Log in using your application number and date of birth. -On the next page, check your scorecard and then print/download it.

Information Separate marks for each section in mark sheet

Notably, the mark sheet will carry separate scores for Section 1, which is a general test comprising 25 questions, and the domain-specific Section 2 comprising 75 questions. These scores will be valid for applying to 66 central and participating universities for the 2022-23 academic session.

Information Several questions dropped, full marks awarded

The NTA earlier said several questions asked in the CUET-PG have been dropped this year, and all candidates were given full marks for these questions. Meanwhile, students who have cleared the test will now have to apply for admission to the course of their choice on the corresponding university's website. Candidates are advised to keep related documents—like admit card, application form, and marks sheet—ready.

Details 3.35 lakh students appeared for the test

The final answer key for the CUET-PG 2022 was released earlier on Saturday, which can be downloaded from the official website. Nearly 3.35 lakh students appeared for the exam held between September 1 and 12. The CUET-PG is a national-level entrance exam for students who want to get into central universities and other participating universities.