Sep 24, 2022

Among the top 100, only six students opted for IIT Delhi and one for IIT Madras.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay continued to emerge as the favorite college among toppers of JEE Advanced this year again with 93 of the top 100 rank holders opting for the institute. Among the top 100, only six students opted for IIT Delhi and one for IIT Madras, according to the list released by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA).

IIT Delhi a distant second

After the first round of seat allotment, of the 93 who had applied for IIT Bombay, 69 students got a seat while 28 students among the top 100 secured a seat in IIT Delhi and three students got into IIT Madras, The Indian Express reported. Among last year's top 100, 62 students had taken up IIT Bombay as compared to 58 students in 2020.

Computer Science most sought after course

Looking at the list of top 50 rank holders reflects a starker image as 49 of them got into IIT Bombay this year. Last year, 42 of the top 50 rank holders got into IIT Bombay while in 2020, the figure stood at 41. Computer Science is the most sought after course with an overwhelming 99 of the top 100 choosing the subject.

Electrical, Mechanical Engineering also popular

Of the top 69 students who got into IIT Bombay, 68 of them went for Computer Science while one had chosen Engineering Physics as the first preference and bagged the seat accordingly, as per JoSAA which conducts the counseling process and allots seats. Electrical and then Mechanical Engineering are the most popular branches after Computer Science.

IIT Kharagpur overall favorite

Among the top 500 rankers, 173 bagged a seat in IIT Bombay, followed by 127 students in IIT Delhi. IIT Madras, Kharagpur and Kanpur found less than 50 students from among the top 500. Taking a look at the overall list of students who qualified JEE Advanced, the maximum number of students opted for IIT Kharagpur, owing to the vast variety of courses offered.

First of total six rounds of seat allotment complete

Over 1.5 lakh candidates appeared for the JEE Advanced conducted last month, of which over 40,712 candidates qualified, among whom 6,516 were girls. A total of 16,598 seats were to be allotted across 23 IITs which included 1,567 supernumerary seats for girls. The seat allotment list was released on Friday, which is the first of the total six rounds to be conducted.