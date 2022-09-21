Career

Inspiring success stories of 5 top CA rankers

Written by Ramit Sharan Sep 21, 2022

Chartered Accountancy is one of the toughest and most well-respected professions in India.

Chartered Accountancy (CA) is one of the toughest and most well-respected professions in the country. To become a chartered accountant, a candidate must clear three levels of the examination conducted by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). Here are some inspiring stories of CA top rankers that will inspire you to do your best!

#1 Kinjal Ajmera

Kolkata's Kinjal Ajmera topped the 2021 CA Intermediate (November/New Scheme) by scoring 86.25%. She decided to pursue this profession at a young age and idolized her father, a CA. Ajmera dedicated 6-7 hours daily to CA exam preparation while pursuing BCom. While she credited her father for the success, she was never overconfident and said that consistency is crucial to crack the CA exams.

#2 Nandini Agrawal

Nandini Agrawal topped the 2021 CA Final (July/New Scheme), securing 614/800 marks. She had always been an excellent student and even skipped two classes in school thanks to her brilliant academic performance as a child. She and her brother, Sachin Agrawal, had both appeared for the CA Final simultaneously, and she feels that their combined study sessions played a huge role in her success.

#3 Sachin Agrawal

Sachin, the elder brother of Nandini, also did extremely well in the 2021 CA Final (July/New Scheme) as he secured AIR 18. While he said his sister was his mentor in many ways, he added they were really fortunate to have supportive parents who encouraged them to follow their dreams. The sibling duo's father is a tax practitioner, while their mother is a housewife.

#4 Nivedita Natarajan

Chennai's Nivedita Natarajan bagged AIR 3 by scoring 624/800 in the 2021 CA Final (December/New Scheme), cementing her position in the top rankers list. She said having a mindful strategy and prioritizing topics as per their importance is vital. Natarajan said this wouldn't be possible without proper planning, and ensuring sufficient time for multiple revisions is also crucial. Her strategy clearly paid off well.

#5 Ruth Claire Dsilva

After multiple times, Ruth Claire Dsilva passed the 2021 CA Final (July/Old Scheme) with flying colors, securing AIR 1. She missed appearing for an attempt in 2020 due to the pandemic, which added further pressure on her. However, she didn't lose confidence, studied for nine hours daily, and ultimately outdid herself! She studied mostly by herself and enrolled in online classes for some subjects.