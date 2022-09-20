Career

Success stories of 5 CAT top rankers to know about

Written by Ramit Sharan Sep 20, 2022, 05:55 am 2 min read

The Common Admission Test (CAT) is an entrance exam held for students aspiring to pursue a career in management and business administration. It is conducted on a rotational basis by the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) every year. Students who crack it are eligible for admission to the best B-schools and various other institutes. Here are some inspiring success stories of CAT top rankers.

#1 Mihir Kapse

Misdiagnosed with dyslexia as a child, Mihir Kapse faced a lot of odds as he couldn't get proper treatment for years. It was only in college that he was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder after his symptoms couldn't be explained by the dyslexic diagnosis. However, these struggles weren't enough to bring him down—he achieved a 99.97 percentile in CAT 2018. A truly magnificent achievement!

#2 Rakesh Kunbi

An ex-catering employee and the son of a Home Guard officer, Rakesh Kunbi became responsible for his siblings' education as a teen. He delivered newspapers and even worked as a full-time catering employee. But ensuring his education didn't suffer, he pursued graduation while working night shifts at a call center. After college, he worked with several companies and, despite hardships, successfully cracked CAT 2018.

#3 Dhanesh Bhutada

Hailing from Pune, Dhanesh Bhutada started preparing for CAT while pursuing BTech in chemical engineering from IIT Gandhinagar. He quickly realized the importance of proper time management. Besides his regular studies, he allotted 2-3 hours daily for CAT preparation and solved 90-100 questions at a high speed. This brought him success beyond his wildest dreams as he scored a 99.99 percentile in CAT 2021.

#4 Chirag Gupta

Chirag Gupta was among the nine toppers of CAT 2021 who scored 100 percentile in the exam that year. Notably, he had aced CAT on his first attempt. Gupta didn't join any coaching institutes and attributed his success to regular mock tests and self-study. He completed the BS-MS dual degree program at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Pune, in 2022.

#5 Adya Shakti

Adya Shakti's CAT journey proves we should never give up just because of a few setbacks. A bright student from a Bihar town, she scored only 39 percentile in her first attempt. It did affect her confidence, but she didn't get discouraged. In her second attempt, she scored 98 percentile! She relied on self-study, utilized free resources, and believed in herself to achieve success.