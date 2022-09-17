Career

UGC NET 2022 Phase 2 admit cards released; Details here

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Sep 17, 2022, 12:26 pm 2 min read

UGC NET Phase II exam will be held from September 20 to 30.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued admit cards for the University Grants Commission's National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2022 Phase 2. Candidates may check and get their admit cards from the official website www.ugcnet.nta.nic, according to the official statement. Notably, the second phase of the UGC NET 2022 test is planned for two shifts from September 20 to September 30. Here's more.

Context Why does this story matter?

The NTA-administered UGC NET is one of the most difficult tests in India.

It is a national-level test used to choose applicants for Assistant Professor or both Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Assistant Professor positions in universities/colleges.

Qualifying for the UGC NET provides a variety of job prospects in research and education in both the public and commercial sectors.

Details How to download admit card?

To download the UGC NET Admit Card, candidates should visit the official website www.ugcnet.nta.nic. After that, click on the link 'Download Admit Card' appearing on the home page. Now a new page will open in front of you. Here enter the application number, date of birth, and security pin and click on submit. After that, admit card can be downloaded and a printout taken.

Helpline In case error is found in the admit card

In case of any difficulty in downloading the UGC NET admit card, candidates can contact the NTA helpline number 011-4075 9000 or email id ugcnet@nta.ac.in. If any error is found by the candidate on the NTA NET admit card, candidates would appear in the examination with the already downloaded admit card. However, NTA will take necessary action to make corrections in the record later.

Details Reason for the two-sessional examinations

In general, UGC NET is conducted twice in a year. However, last year due to the coronavirus epidemic, the conduct of this examination was canceled in December 2021. Subsequently, the UGC and NTA decided to merge the pending examination of December 2021 with the examination of the June 2022 session and conduct them together.

As per the official notification, the examination of 64 subjects will be conducted between September 20 and 30. The candidates appearing in this exam already got the exam city information on September 11, UGC Chairman Prof. Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar said. He has advised the candidates not to believe the rumors being spread on social media regarding this exam.