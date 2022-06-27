Career

UGC NET 2022: NTA announces exam schedule, check details here

Written by Abhishek Hari Jun 27, 2022

NTA announces UGC NET exam dates for December 2021 and June 2022 merged cycles.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the final examination dates for the University Grants Commission's National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) for the December 2021 and June 2022 merged cycles. According to the official announcement, the UGC NET 2022 will be held on July 8, 9, 11, and 12 and on August 12, 13, and 14 in an online mode for all 82 subjects.

The UGC National Eligibility Test, conducted by the NTA, is one of the toughest exams in India.

It is a national-level exam conducted to select candidates for the posts of Assistant Professor or both Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Assistant Professor at universities/colleges.

Qualifying for UGC NET also opens up several career opportunities in research and teaching in both the public and private sectors.

Aspirants can check the schedule for the UGC NET 2022 on the official NTA website and the exam's page ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Meanwhile, the NTA issued a statement, saying, "The detailed date sheet will be uploaded soon on the website." For any questions or clarifications, candidates can contact the NTA's help desk at 011-40759000 or write to the agency at ugcnet@nta.ac.in.

The UGC NET examination is usually administered twice a year. However, due to COVID-19, the UGC NET exam cycles for December 2021 and June 2022 were postponed. In order to standardize the examination cycles, the NTA consolidated them into a single test cycle.

Candidates appearing for the NET should be aware that it will be administered only in a computer-based test (CBT) mode in two shifts. The first shift will run from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm, while the second shift will be held from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm. The examination comprises two papers—each containing multiple-choice and objective-type questions—testing general awareness and the main subject's knowledge.

In order to be eligible for the NET, candidates must have secured at least 55% marks in their master's degree. Candidates qualifying for the exam are eligible for research programs (JRF) and lectureships in various Indian universities and colleges, including the IITs and NITs.