GATE 2023: Format, eligibility criteria, fees, and more details

Written by Ramit Sharan Jun 26, 2022, 10:03 pm 2 min read

GATE is conducted by IISc Bangalore and seven old IITs (Photo credit: Rawpixel).

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is conducted jointly by the IISc Bangalore and seven IITs on behalf of the National Coordination Board (NCB)-GATE that functions under the Ministry of Education's Department of Higher Education. Besides the IISc Bangalore, the national-level exam is administered by the IITs at Bombay (Mumbai), Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras (Chennai), and Roorkee. Here's everything about GATE 2023.

Format What is the format of GATE ?

The duration of the examination is three hours and the computer-based test will comprise multiple choice questions (MCQs), multiple select questions (MSQs), and/or numerical questions. Out of the total 100 marks, Engineering Mathematics-based questions will account for 13 marks, General Aptitude for 15 marks, and the core subject for 72 marks. GATE is held in a total of 29 different disciplines for the aspirants.

Eligibility What are the eligibility criteria for GATE?

Education: Candidates who have completed graduation or are in their third or higher year of an undergraduate degree are eligible. Those who have/are pursuing a degree in engineering, technology, architecture, science, commerce, or arts can apply. Nationality: Candidates should be citizens of India to apply for GATE. Those from Bangladesh, Ethiopia, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Singapore, or the UAE are also eligible. Age: No limit.

Fees What is the application fee for GATE 2023?

For exam centers in India, the GATE 2023 application fee will reportedly be Rs. 750 for female applicants and SC/ST/PwD candidates (Rs. 1,250 during the extended period). For general candidates, it is Rs. 1,500 (Rs. 2,000 in the extended period). The fee for exam centers in Addis Ababa/Colombo/Dhaka/Kathmandu is $50 ($70 in the extended period) and $100 ($120 during the extended period) in Dubai/Singapore.

Career options What are the career options after GATE?

After clearing GATE, candidates have a variety of options and can opt for many postgraduate programs like MTech, PhD, fellowships, PG diplomas, or study abroad by opting for courses at select international universities that admit students through GATE. There is also scope to get research opportunities, jobs in Public Service Undertakings (PSUs), and sponsorship programs in government institutions.