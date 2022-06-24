Career

JEE Main 2022 shift 1 paper moderate to difficult: Students

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jun 24, 2022, 04:56 pm 3 min read

Candidates who took the BE/ BTech paper said it was easy, but the Maths section was challenging.

More than a lakh applicants have enrolled for this year's Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main, which is being held in 501 locations across the country and 22 cities abroad. The morning shift of JEE Main 2022 ended at 12:00 pm on Friday. Candidates who took the BE/ BTech paper said it was easy, but the Maths section was challenging. Here's in-depth analysis.

Aspirants What did aspirants say about the paper?

Many JEE Main 2022 aspirants told Careers360 that Maths was a bit "lengthy" while Physics and Chemistry were moderately difficult. "It took me longer to solve the Maths portion, but I have completed the entire paper," said Saransh Sharma, an aspirant. Another aspirant, Disha Arora also analyzed the Maths paper as difficult and lengthy. She however found Chemistry easiest, followed by Physics.

Experts How do experts find JEE Main 2022 paper?

The JEE Main paper, according to Saurabh Kumar, Chief Academic Officer of Vidyamandir Classes, was reasonably challenging. He said the Math section was the most difficult, whereas Chemistry and Physics can be seen to be simple. "There were more questions on Organic Chemistry compared to inorganic chemistry. Maths was difficult, Physics had few analytical based questions," he said.

Quote 'Chemistry was easiest amongst three subjects'

Meanwhile, Ramesh Batlish, the Head of FIITJEE Noida, a coaching institute for JEE and other competitive exams, described the JEE Main 2022 paper as reasonably challenging. According to him, Maths was moderate level while Chemistry was easiest amongst the three subjects.

Mathematics 'Maths paper was lengthy, but easy to solve'

As per the overall analysis, Careers360 declared the Mathematics portion as moderate level. It says questions were asked from chapters majorly from Calculus, Coordinate Geometry, Algebra, Vector, and 3D Geometry. Few Numerical Based questions required lengthy calculations. Weightage was given to Calculus. and Vectors, says the publication adding that numerical-based questions were reported as lengthy by only a few students.

Physics 'Numerical-based questions had lengthy calculations, but were easy'

The analysis is based on the students and experts reveals that the Physics portion was easy to moderate level. Careers360 says questions were asked from Kinematics, Optics, Electrostatics, Magnetism, Current Electricity, Communication Systems, Heat and Thermodynamics, and Modern Physics. It says a few numerical-based questions had lengthy calculations but were easy. Some theory-based questions from Class 12 chapters of NCERT were also asked.

Chemistry 'More weightage was given to Inorganic Chemistry'

Similarly, the Chemistry paper was declared easy as it covered questions covered from chapters like Mole Concept, Chemistry in Everyday Life, Chemical Bonding, and Coordination compounds. Heat and Thermodynamics. Physical Chemistry is mostly asked in Numerical based Questions, says Careers360. It adds that more weightage was given to Inorganic Chemistry than the rest and questions were NCERT based.