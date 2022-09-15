Career

CUET-UG results will be declared today at 10 pm: UGC

Written by Prateek Talukdar Sep 15, 2022

The CUET results will be calculated using the equipercentile method coupled with normalization of marks.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the Common University Entrance Test - Undergraduate (CUET-UG) results on Thursday night at 10 pm, the University Grants Commission (UGC) chairman Mamidala Jagadesh tweeted. Students who appeared in any of the six phases of the exam — conducted for the first time ever — could check their results on CUET's official website.

CUET What is CUET?

The CUET is the second biggest entrance exam in the country and was introduced with the aim of providing a common platform for all the students in the country to get admission to various undergraduate programs. In March this year, UGC made it mandatory for all 45 central universities to admit undergraduate students based on their CUET score instead of Class 12 marks.

Results How to check your result?

To check the results, follow the steps given: Visit CUET's official website — cuet.samarth.ac.in. Click the link named CUET-UG 2022 flashing on the home page. Log into the new webpage using your application number and other details. The result would reflect on the screen. Download the same by saving it in a .pdf format.

Twitter Post UGC chairman set the clock

Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) results will be announced by National Testing Agency (NTA) by around 10.00 pm tonight. Best wishes to the students. — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) September 15, 2022

Information A re-test was conducted this Sunday

The CUET was conducted first between July 16 to August 30. Following grievances of individual candidates, the NTA conducted a re-test on Sunday. Prior to this, a provisional answer key was released on September 8 and the students were given time until Saturday evening to challenge it. The highest turnout for the test was from Uttar Pradesh, followed by Delhi and Bihar.

Calculation How will result be calculated?

One of the main aims of the CUET was to alleviate the stress of impossibly high college cut-offs, which sometimes reach 100%. As the tests were conducted in separate phases with respect to subjects, the NTA was faced with the challenge of appropriately comparing the performance of students. To resolve this, the NTA will follow a percentile-based normalization formula coupled with the equipercentile method.

Hurdles Deferred exams, technical glitches, and delays

At the beginning of August, the NTA had to postpone the CUET exams in Kerala owing to excessive rainfall in the state. Many failed to reach their exam centers in Maharashtra because of rain. Many CUET candidates missed their exams due to last-minute center adjustments and technical issues. Following this, many aspirants staged a protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi asking for a re-test.

Details Exam conducted in 13 foreign cities

Earlier on Tuesday, a time window was given for the correction of candidates' information until Thursday morning. The exam was held in 547 cities in the country and 13 foreign cities of Sri Lanka, Qatar, Doha, Indonesia, Nepal, Malaysia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Nigeria, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Sharjah and Singapore. The lowest turnout was from Meghalaya where merely 6.02% applicants appeared for the test.