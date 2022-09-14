Career

Inspiring success stories of 5 GATE top rankers

Written by Ramit Sharan Sep 14, 2022, 05:55 am 2 min read

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is conducted for admission into postgraduate/doctoral courses in technology and engineering at top institutes. It also opens the door for aspirants for PSU jobs and CSIR fellowships. GATE is one of the most competitive exams, and getting a good rank is a remarkable feat! Here are some success stories of GATE top rankers that will inspire you!

#1 Hemant Jindal

Despite securing AIR 450 in GATE 2014 and AIR 132 in GATE 2015, Hemant Jindal didn't back down. Many would've been happy with such ranks, but knowing his potential, he kept trying for better ones. Jindal finally got AIR 8 in GATE 2021 (electrical) on his fourth attempt. It shows how far you can go if you believe in yourself and have tremendous determination.

#2 Shashwat Srivastava

After three attempts, Shashwat Srivastava secured AIR 13 in the civil engineering paper of GATE 2021. He attempted the exam in 2019 and 2020 and got AIR 6,600 and AIR 1,025, respectively. But Srivastava didn't give up and instead analyzed his mistakes and loopholes in preparation to achieve his dream. It highlights the importance of not getting demotivated and working hard to improve yourself.

#3 Chirag Katariya

Chirag Katariya got laid off in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He was an average student, and despite the odds stacked against him, he never gave up. In fact, he converted his negatives into positives. Katariya bagged AIR 2 in GATE 2021 (petroleum engineering), proving to everyone around him—who thought he won't succeed—that all you need to succeed is hard work and dedication.

#4 Gaurav Kumar

Gaurav Kumar was forced to take a three-month break during his GATE 2022 preparation. Naturally, he faced difficulty in resuming his studies but remained positive and fought the odds. After securing AIR 988 and AIR 300 in 2020 and 2021, respectively, he bagged an astonishing AIR 1 in GATE 2022 (electrical engineering). Kumar attributed his success to consistent hard work and regular practice tests.

#5 T Mani Sandeep Reddy

T Mani Sandeep Reddy obtained AIR 1 in GATE 2022 (chemical engineering). Notably, he didn't join any coaching institutes and pulled off this amazing feat all by himself. Originally from a small village in Andhra Pradesh, Reddy moved to Hyderabad with his family during his schooling. Despite scoring AIR 229 in GATE 2021, he didn't become complacent, pushed his limits, and achieved wonderful results!