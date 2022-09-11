Career

IIT JEE Advanced 2022 results declared; RK Shishir tops exam

IIT JEE Advanced 2022 results declared; RK Shishir tops exam

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Sep 11, 2022, 11:29 am 3 min read

Tanishka Kabra of IIT-Delhi topped among the female applicants with 277 points.

The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT Bombay) on Sunday announced the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 exam. RK Shishir of the IIT Bombay zone has topped in the Common Rank List (CRL) in JEE Advanced this year. He received 314 points out of a possible 360. Tanishka Kabra of IIT-Delhi topped among the female applicants with 277 points.

Context Why does this story matter?

The JEE is one of the most sought-after engineering entrance exams in the country and has two levels—Main and Advanced—for getting into technical institutes.

The National Testing Agency (NTA)—which conducts various national-level entrances—has been blamed recently for technical glitches and discrepancies in conducting other exams such as NEET, CUET, JEE Main, and now, JEE Advanced.

Many students protested against the NTA, calling for re-examination.

Details Who are top 5 rankers?

Following Shishir, Polu Lakshmi Sai Lohith Reddy and Thomas Biju Cheeramvelil have won CRL rank 2, Vangapalli Sai Siddhartha has earned CRL rank 4, and Mayank Motwani has earned CRL rank 5. This year, a total of 1,60,038 applicants registered and 40,712 qualified. Meanwhile, candidates can check their JEE Advanced score card at the official JEE Advanced website jeeadv.ac.in.

Comments Ranking result of hard work, interest: Topper

"I am super excited about the result. I was expecting to be a fifth-rank holder, but it turned out that I had topped the exam," Shishir told The Indian Express. "My dream to get into IIT developed when I was in class 8. The rankings in my competitive exams are a result of hard work and my pure interest in computer science," he said.

Inspiration Mumbai boy with hearing impairment is ranked 26th overall

According to The Indian Express, Mumbai resident, Ojas Maheswari made history by being the first person with disabilities to be rated 26 in the general category. Ojas has never requested special accommodations and dislikes being labeled as such, it said. His parents were convinced that he will top in the PwD category. However, they wished him to score well in the overall ranking.

Examination How was the exam pattern this year?

The test was held in two shifts on August 28: morning and afternoon. Candidates were subsequently granted access to a copy of their on September 1. The papers could be downloaded from the official JEE Advanced website — jeeadv.ac.in. Following that, the tentative answer keys were issued on September 3, and candidates had until 5:00 pm on September 4 to file objections.

Information Now, registrations open for AAT 2022

As per reports, the Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) 2022 procedure is anticipated to begin on September 12. Online registration for the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2022 is open from 10:00 am on September 11 till September 12. On September 14 (between 9 am and 12 pm), the AAT 2022 exam is planned, and on September 17 the results will be made available.