Apps that can help you deal with exam stress

Jun 22, 2022

There are many apps that can help you wade through the exam stress. (Photo credit: Pixabay)

The exam season can be frightening to both students and their parents. With multiple exam lines one after another, students tend to lose their night's sleep in anxiety and stress. While yoga and meditation are known to be helpful, not everyone gets the right environment to perform them. In today's digital world, there are a few smartphone apps that can be helpful for students.

App 1 Headspace - Mindful meditation

When things get too tough for you to handle, you need to step back and take a deep breath. Headspace is an app that will help you to calm down, focus, and study better by teaching you meditation and mindfulness. Practice mindful meditation, stress relief workouts, audio-guided cardio, and breathing exercises to calm your mind, de-stress, and sleep well.

App 2 Days to go

With multiple exams one after another during one season, it can get overwhelming, which may lead to confusion, and anxiety in the fear of forgetting exam dates. If you find it a little difficult to keep track, Days To Go is there to help you. This simple home screen app saves you confusion by showing the number of days left till your next exam.

App 3 YourDOST

This is an app that provides online counseling and emotional support. You can head to seek advice on how to deal with exam stress, how to up your self-confidence, and career guidance, from over 600 experts. You can have live chats or appointments for an audio or video session with experts. You can also connect with others in similar situations to ease your suffering.

App 4 Calm - Meditate, Sleep, Relax

Calm is a very effective app for sleep and meditation. With the help of this app, you can learn to meditate, sleep well, and manage stress. They have guided meditation of various lengths from which you can choose one to fit your schedule. They have soothing music to help you relax and sleep stories in the voices of famous artists that'll help you sleep.

App 5 Urban Company

Apps like Urban Company and Housejoy provide various services at your home. When meditation does not seem to work its de-stress magic because you can't get the exam books off your mind, a gentle head massage might come to aid. Apps like these offer therapeutic massage services to calm you at home. Therapeutic massages can help you de-stress, sleep well, and feel rejuvenated.