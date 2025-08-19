Lollapalooza India returns for its 4th edition in January 2026

Asia's premier multi-genre music festival, Lollapalooza India, is set to return for its fourth edition on January 24-25, 2026. The event will be hosted at Mumbai 's Mahalaxmi Racecourse. BookMyShow Live confirmed that the festival will feature four stages with more than 20 hours of live performances. Since its launch, the festival has served as a vibrant platform for both Indian and international artists.

Festival highlights Previous editions featured international and Indian artists Lollapalooza India has become a stage for both international talent and India's independent music scene. Previous editions have seen performances from Imagine Dragons, Sting, The Strokes, OneRepublic, Jonas Brothers, Green Day, AP Dhillon, Shawn Mendes, DIVINE, Raghu Dixit Project, and Hanumankind. For 2026, the festival has launched RuPay Amplified Access, offering vouchers for select Lolla India essentials, including merchandise, cocktails, and exclusive secret dishes.

Twitter Post 'Year 04' Year 04.

Bringing you only the best.

Are you ready? pic.twitter.com/LYbpgANt4r — Lollapalooza India (@LollaIndia) August 19, 2025

Cultural impact Over 60 hours of live music in past 3 editions Lollapalooza India has transformed live music in the country, building a community that makes the festival an annual musical pilgrimage. Reportedly, across its first three editions, hundreds of thousands of fans attended more than 60 hours of live performances, featuring over 100 artists from around the world and India's vibrant independent music scene. Sixty-two percent of attendees cited the festival's atmosphere, its energy, and the freedom to explore new music, as their key reason for returning.