Lollapalooza India returns for its 4th edition in January 2026
What's the story
Asia's premier multi-genre music festival, Lollapalooza India, is set to return for its fourth edition on January 24-25, 2026. The event will be hosted at Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Racecourse. BookMyShow Live confirmed that the festival will feature four stages with more than 20 hours of live performances. Since its launch, the festival has served as a vibrant platform for both Indian and international artists.
Festival highlights
Previous editions featured international and Indian artists
Lollapalooza India has become a stage for both international talent and India's independent music scene. Previous editions have seen performances from Imagine Dragons, Sting, The Strokes, OneRepublic, Jonas Brothers, Green Day, AP Dhillon, Shawn Mendes, DIVINE, Raghu Dixit Project, and Hanumankind. For 2026, the festival has launched RuPay Amplified Access, offering vouchers for select Lolla India essentials, including merchandise, cocktails, and exclusive secret dishes.
'Year 04'
Cultural impact
Over 60 hours of live music in past 3 editions
Lollapalooza India has transformed live music in the country, building a community that makes the festival an annual musical pilgrimage. Reportedly, across its first three editions, hundreds of thousands of fans attended more than 60 hours of live performances, featuring over 100 artists from around the world and India's vibrant independent music scene. Sixty-two percent of attendees cited the festival's atmosphere, its energy, and the freedom to explore new music, as their key reason for returning.
Festival ethos
Committed to sustainability, inclusivity, and accessibility
Lollapalooza India is committed to sustainability, inclusivity, and accessibility. The festival has implemented measures such as sign language interpreters, safe spaces, wheelchair-friendly layouts, free hydration stations for unlimited water refill, gender-neutral washrooms, trained counselors, and help desks. Family-friendly measures like the Tag Your Kid program and protective earplugs for children ensure a safer experience for all ages.