Career

5 scholarships every medical student should apply for

5 scholarships every medical student should apply for

Written by Ramit Sharan Jul 26, 2022, 06:00 am 3 min read

Medical courses like MBBS, BDS, etc. are very prestigious degrees in Indian society

Medical degrees like MBBS and BDS, among others, are considered prestigious in Indian society. They are popularly sought after, but many aspiring medical professionals face financial challenges when pursuing such programs. Many government and private institutions recognize this fact and thus offer a variety of scholarships to students looking to pursue medical education. Here are five medical scholarships which can ease the financial load.

#1 The All India Pre-Medical Scholarship Test (AIPMST)

Brainztorm Technical Excellence provides scholarships to students aspiring to study various medical courses. These are offered through its All India Pre-Medical Scholarship Test (AIPMST). Candidates selected based on this test can receive up to full tuition fees under the scholarships. Eligibility: Candidates must be aged below 26 years and should have scored a minimum of 60% marks in the Class 12 (or equivalent) examination.

#2 Nationwide Education and Scholarship Test (NEST Senior)

The Students' Unity Foundation of India and SEMCI (India) provide scholarships through the Nationwide Education and Scholarship Test (NEST Senior). Up to Rs. 50,000 in tuition fees can be awarded. Eligibility: For the "Senior 1" category, candidates must be Class 12 science students or those in the first/second year of science/medical/engineering degrees. For the "Senior 2" category, third/fourth year science/medical/engineering college students can apply.

#3 Keep India Smiling Foundational Scholarship Program

The Keep India Smiling Foundational Scholarship Program is for students in Class 11 or those seeking to pursue BDS, engineering, graduation, diploma, and vocational courses after Class 12. Sportspersons and individuals helping others can also get this scholarship, under which up to Rs. 75,000/year is awarded. It is provided by Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited. Eligibility: Candidates' annual family income must be below Rs. 5 lakh.

#4 L'Oréal India For Young Women in Science (FYWIS) Scholarship

Offered by L'Oréal India, this program is for female students pursuing higher education in medical, engineering, science, biotechnology research, and other science-related fields. Eligibility: Female students aged below 20 years must have at least 85% marks in the PCM or PCB stream in Class 12 and an annual family income of less than Rs. 4 lakh. An amount of Rs. 2.5 lakh is awarded.

#5 Combined Counselling Board Scholarship for Professional Courses

It is provided by the Combined Counselling Board (CCB) for students wishing to obtain medical degrees, among others. Notably, the CCB reserves 10-20% of seats in various courses at leading institutes for economically weak, meritorious students. Eligibility: A minimum of 40-50% marks in Class 12; must hold the required degree required (for postgraduate courses). Up to Rs. 4 lakh is awarded to selected candidates.