Patna: Girl abandoned by father scores 99.4% in Class 10

Written by Abhishek Hari Jul 25, 2022, 09:49 pm 2 min read

Sreeja, a student of Patna's DAV Public School-BSEB Colony, wants to become an electrical engineer.

BJP MP Varun Gandhi has brought to light the inspiring story of Patna girl Sreeja, who scored 99.4% in the recently announced CBSE Class 10 board exam results, on Twitter. After her mother's demise, her father reportedly abandoned her, following which her maternal grandparents took care of her. Gandhi, who appreciated her efforts, tweeted a video interview of Sreeja with her proud grandmother, too.

Context Why does this story matter?

The CBSE released the 2022 Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results on Friday.

The Class 10 board examinations were held from April 26 to May 24, while the Class 12 exams were held from April 26 to June 15.

A total of 21,16,209 students reportedly took the Class 10 examination this time, while the pass percentage stood at 94.4%.

Quote Her father must be regretting now: Sreeja's grandmother

"I'm extremely delighted with the results," Sreeja's grandmother stated in the now-viral video interview. When asked about her son-in-law, she replied, "He left the girl post my daughter's death. We haven't seen him since... He got married again." Emphasizing her granddaughter's performance, she added, "And now, after seeing the board results, I think he (the father) must be regretting his decision [to abandon her]."

Twitter Post Take a look at what Varun Gandhi tweeted

त्याग और समर्पण की अद्भुत दास्ताँ!



माँ का साया हटने पर पिता ने जिस बेटी का साथ छोड़ दिया उसने नाना-नानी के घर परिश्रम की पराकाष्ठा कर इतिहास रच दिया।



बिटिया का 10वी में 99.4% अंक लाना बताता है कि प्रतिभा अवसरों की मोहताज नहीं है।



मैं आपके किसी भी काम आ सकूँ, मेरा सौभाग्य होगा। pic.twitter.com/ufc3Gp4At9 — Varun Gandhi (@varungandhi80) July 24, 2022

Fact Sreeja aspires to be an electrical engineer

Sreeja—a student of Patna's DAV Public School-BSEB Colony—reportedly aspires to be an electrical engineer. She received a perfect score in two subjects—Sanskrit and Science—and 99 marks in English, Mathematics, and Social Studies. Notably, Sreeja is among Bihar's CBSE Class 10 toppers, with a score of 99.4%. "I have already taken admission to the science stream in Class XI at the DAV-BSEB," Sreeja told TOI.

Details 'I always keep a balance between studies and other activities'

Sreeja, who enjoys reading, also revealed her exam preparation strategy. "For me, the number of study hours does not matter. I always keep a good balance between studies and other activities. Before the exams, I solved a lot of question papers and revised them well," she told TOI. After knowing her story, many netizens congratulated and praised Sreeja and her grandparents for her success.