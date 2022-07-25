Career

Decoding exam preparation strategies of GATE top rankers

Written by Ramit Sharan Jul 25, 2022

GATE Exam is one of the toughest exams for postgraduate and doctoral engineering degrees.

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is taken for securing admissions to postgraduate/doctoral programs in top institutions. It also opens the door for aspirants for PSU jobs and CSIR fellowships. It is one of the toughest exams and is jointly conducted by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and seven Indian Institute of Technology (IITs). Here are some preparation strategies by GATE toppers.

Self assessment Understanding topics in syllabus

In order to crack GATE, you must go through the different topics specified in the syllabus. It is also important to refer to the updated syllabus on the official GATE website. Assess which topics have more weightage and allocate time to them accordingly. Analuze your strong points and weak points so that you have an overall idea of how to prepare for the exam.

Coaching vs self study Choose your mode of guidance

Different modes of guidance work well for different students. Some may opt for a coaching institute, some may prefer online classes and tutorials, while others may choose self-study. Find out which method works best for you and stick to it. Use the resources provided to you to clear your doubts. Even if you choose self-study, having a teacher for clearing doubts would be helpful.

GATE preparation Create time for preparation along with work/college

Most aspirants have to juggle either work or college while preparing for the GATE exam. It is easy to get distracted from the GATE preparation due to this. Hence, you must make it a point to take out time every day to study for the entrance exam. This will ensure that you finish your syllabus in a timely manner.

For better revision Preparing study notes

Prepare short notes which are not only useful but also easily understandable later on during the revision period. This practice can be a game changer and help optimize the duration of your studies. This will also help you remember concepts more easily. Short notes can include diagrams, flowcharts, tables, etc., whereas long notes can help revise numerical and conceptual problems.

Improve time management Revision plan and test series

Make a thorough revision plan to know where you stand. Attempt mock tests and test series to analyze your knowledge. This will help you understand your time management skills and analyze your preparation level. Repeated tests will inculcate the format in your mind and cement your understanding of the GATE exam. This will help you analyze which topics you need to revise further, too.