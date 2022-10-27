Career

DU notifies syllabus for 4-year undergraduate course after college-course allocation

Written by Pirzada Shakir Oct 27, 2022, 02:13 pm 2 min read

The university in line with the NEP has added skill enhancement and value-added courses to its curriculum

Delhi University, a week after it released the first round of seat allocation for undergraduate courses, has notified the syllabus for the first semester of the four-year Undergraduate Curriculum Framework (UGCF). The university's academic session is scheduled to start on November 3. The university has meanwhile initiated the process for the second-round of admissions since Wednesday.

Context Why does this story matter?

Delhi University (DU) has shifted to a four-year undergraduate program starting this academic year in line with the National Education Policy - 2020.

Earlier in January this year, the university released a draft of "Undergraduate Curriculum Framework 2022" seeking feedback from the stakeholders.

Curriculum Syllabus for other semesters being developed

The university has notified the syllabus for one semester only. Before enacting the new UGCF ''the plan is to continue developing the syllabi for the remaining seven semesters," The Indian Express reported. Besides the development of the semester syllabus, the university has notified the syllabus for the elective programs to be taught at the university across different departments.

Enhanced courses Value added courses part of syllabus

The electives that will be taught at the university are 24 value-added courses, 41 skill enhancement courses. Some of the value-added courses as per the university include "Swachh Bharat, Ethics and Values in Ancient Indian Traditions, Ayurveda and Nutrition, Vedic Mathematics, and Art of Being Happy." "Advanced Spreadsheet Tools, Statistical Software Package, Communication, Blockchain, Finance for Everyone," among others are part of the syllabi.

New aim 4 year undergraduate program under NEP

Under National Education Policy (NEP) -2020 which aims at making "India a global knowledge superpower," the University is conducting undergraduate courses for 4 years having eight semesters. Each semester extends for a period of 6 months. Besides other courses, NEP calls for the integration of vocational courses into undergraduate education programs that the university has made part of its new syllabus, notified recently.