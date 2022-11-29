Lifestyle

Birla Science Center: The all-in-one science destination you should visit

Nov 29, 2022

The BM Birla Science Center and Planetarium has all interesting educational elements under one roof

Do words like "learning," "art," "performance," "history," "mathematics," and "science" intrigue you? Wait! There is a place in this country where you can experience all of them under one roof. The BM Birla Science Center and planetarium complex in Hyderabad has everything you need, from an observatory, science center, and planetarium to art galleries, archaeological museums, and more! Read on to know more!

You can witness fossils, real meteors, and dinosaur skeletons here

The GP Birla Archaeological Astronomical and Scientific Research Institute (GPBAASRI) was established in 1969 by Shri GP Birla and Smt. Nirmala Birla. Located atop Hyderabad's Naubat Pahad graced by a serene atmosphere, the place brings you to a world where you can be face to face with a real dinosaur skeleton, fossils from millions of years ago, and a real meteor.

GPBAASRI was established to preserve India's cultural and historical heritage

The GPBAASRI was established to preserve the historical and cultural heritage of our country along with a vision to educate our children and our people in ways different from how the conventional education system teaches science, technology, astronomy, and arts.

The multiple units under the aegis of GPBAASRI

Under the aegis of GPBAASRI are multiple units namely the BM Birla Planetarium, BM Birla Science Center, Archaeology Museum, Dolls Museum, Dinosauriam, Space Museum, Nobel gallery, the Nirmala Birla Gallery of Modern Art and the GP Birla Observatory. GPBAASRI also has GP Birla Center under it, which houses state-of-the-art study halls and a well-equipped library for students and members to pursue their academic dreams.

The Archaeology Museum houses a vast collection of sculptures

The Archaeology Museum has a fascinating collection of sculptures along with bronze, ivory, glass, and porcelain objects. Each object has its own distinctive character and history. There is also a GPBAASRI app which acts as a guide to several exhibits in the museum.

The BM Birla Planetarium was opened on September 8, 1985

The BM Birla Planetarium, Hyderabad was opened to the public on September 8, 1985. It initially had an optomechanical projection system which has now been upgraded to a fully digital projection system. The twelve-meter dome has a seating capacity of 150 people. This planetarium was the first one in India to open its doors after COVID-19 with a unique show titled "Mars 1001."

Different centers featuring interesting information

The Nirmala Birla Gallery of Modern Art has on display several masterpieces of renowned artists from across the world while the Experience Gallery focuses on learning through involvement, discovery, and exploration. The Dinosaurium here features a full-sized dinosaur skeleton, a rare fossil, Kotasaurus while the Space Museum houses various rocket and satellite models in India. The Dolls Museum here features an exquisite doll collection.

It's a one-stop destination for full-day enjoyment: Director

KG Kumar, Director, BM Birla Science Center & Planetarium said, "It's a one-stop destination for full-day enjoyment for families and children. There are no such science center, planetarium, and observatory of this stature in Telengana and Andhra Pradesh." "The institute conducts activities and programs which are open to all. There is something for everyone here from families to children. professionals, engineers, etc." he added.