Expelled RJD MLA Tej Pratap holds rally with new flag  

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLA Tej Pratap Yadav has hinted at launching his own political party, a month after he was expelled from the party over "irresponsible conduct" and deviation from the family's values and public decorum. In his first rally since the expulsion, Pratap and his supporters were seen waving a green-and-white flag with the words "Team Tej Pratap Yadav" written on it.

Rally announcement 'I live under the will of the public' During the rally in Mahua, his former constituency, he announced that he would not be controlled by anyone. "Whatever the public wants, I will do. I will contest the election from wherever the public demands. From which party....that will be seen later," he said. When asked about the flag change, Pratap said, "I came to see the medical college in Mahua. We had promised...that we would give a medical college, and now it's ready. I fulfill whatever promise I make."

Family fallout Lalu snapped all family ties with Pratap Pratap was expelled from the party for six years after he shared a picture with Anushka Yadav on social media and said that he had been in a relationship with her for the past 12 years. However, Pratap, who is going through a bitter divorce with his estranged wife, Aishwarya Roy, later deleted the post, claiming his Facebook page was hacked. Subsequently, Lalu snapped all family ties with his elder son, citing "irresponsible behavior."