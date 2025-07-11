Shubhanshu Shukla's return from ISS set for July 14

Indian astronaut and Group Captain, Shubhanshu Shukla, is all set to return from the International Space Station (ISS) on July 14. The Axiom-4 mission crew was originally scheduled to return on July 10 but will now extend their stay by at least four more days. Axiom Space confirmed the updated undocking schedule in a post on X (formerly Twitter), although the specific reason for the delay was not detailed in the post.

Mission timeline Axiom-4 mission launched on June 25 The Axiom-4 mission was launched on June 25 aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The Dragon spacecraft successfully docked with the ISS on June 26, some 30 minutes ahead of schedule. It connected to the space-facing port of Harmony module, where Shukla and his crewmates have been conducting research activities since their arrival.

Scientific studies Shukla conducted 3 microgravity experiments During their stay, the Axiom-4 crew has been involved in a range of research activities. These are aimed at advancing scientific studies, testing new technologies, and continuing global outreach efforts in space exploration. Shukla has conducted three experiments on microgravity including one on how microgravity affects germination and early plant development. The seeds will be cultivated over generations to examine changes in their genetics, microbial ecosystems, and nutritional profiles after returning to Earth.