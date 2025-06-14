The Axiom-4 mission will take Shukla and three other astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS).

Former NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson will command the mission, with Shukla serving as pilot.

The two mission specialists are European Space Agency (ESA) project astronaut Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski from Poland and Tibor Kapu from Hungary.

This will be India's first return to space after Rakesh Sharma's historic flight in 1984 aboard Russia's Soyuz spacecraft.