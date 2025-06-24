Meet 23-year-old Jahnavi Dangeti, selected for 2029 space mission

Jahnavi Dangeti, a 23-year-old from Palakollu in West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh , has been selected as an Astronaut Candidate (ASCAN) for a US-based space mission. The historic flight will take place in 2029 and make Dangeti the first Indian to join a space mission under Titans Space. She completed her Electronics and Communication Engineering degree at Lovely Professional University, Punjab.

Upcoming journey Jahnavi to experience 3 hours of zero gravity The space mission will see Jahnavi orbit the Earth twice, experiencing three hours of zero gravity. "We'll witness two sunrises and two sunsets in one mission," she said. The five-hour orbital flight will take place aboard the Orbital Port Space Station, which is scheduled to open in the next four years. Jahnavi's astronaut training will begin in 2026 under retired NASA astronaut Colonel William McArthur Jr., who will lead the 2029 mission as Chief Astronaut of Titans Space.

Trailblazer First Indian to complete NASA's International Air and Space Program Jahnavi is the first Indian to complete NASA's International Air and Space Program (IASP). She has been a strong advocate for STEM education, promoting asteroid discovery missions and sustainability in space exploration. Her work goes beyond personal achievement, inspiring a generation of young Indians to dream big. "As a kid who believed the Moon followed me, I didn't know it was leading me here," she said on Instagram.

Education Educational background Jahnavi completed her intermediate studies in her hometown before pursuing a Bachelor's in Electronics and Communication Engineering from Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Punjab. Her technical education has prepared her for the specialized field of space science. She has also actively participated in national and international outreach programs, including talks at ISRO events across India.