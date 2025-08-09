SS Rajamouli-Mahesh Babu's action-adventure film titled 'Gen 63': Report

SS Rajamouli , the director of RRR and Baahubali, has settled on a title for his upcoming action-adventure film featuring Mahesh Babu . The movie, currently referred to as SSMB29, will now be called Gen 63, reported PeepingMoon. This title is inspired by Babu's character, who belongs to the 63rd generation of a revered lineage and is on a mythical quest for rare artifacts. However, going by the director's tweet on Saturday, there is also speculation about an alternative title, Globe Trotter.

Film details Rooted in 'Ramayana,' set in ancient Kashi Gen 63 is a unique blend of Indian mythology and science fiction, deeply rooted in the Ramayana, added the report. The story unfolds in Kashi, an ancient city known for its religious significance and cultural heritage. The film will feature stunning visuals that celebrate India's rich history while incorporating elements of futuristic storytelling.

Production details Film to also feature Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Prithviraj Sukumaran Apart from Babu, Gen 63 also stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas as an intrepid explorer and Prithviraj Sukumaran as a high-tech antagonist. The film will feature multiple looks for Babu to portray his character's evolution. An ensemble cast from various Indian film industries has also been roped in. The production team is reportedly heading to Tanzania on August 15 for a month-long schedule focusing on large-scale action and jungle sequences.