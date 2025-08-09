SS Rajamouli-Mahesh Babu's action-adventure film titled 'Gen 63': Report
What's the story
SS Rajamouli, the director of RRR and Baahubali, has settled on a title for his upcoming action-adventure film featuring Mahesh Babu. The movie, currently referred to as SSMB29, will now be called Gen 63, reported PeepingMoon. This title is inspired by Babu's character, who belongs to the 63rd generation of a revered lineage and is on a mythical quest for rare artifacts. However, going by the director's tweet on Saturday, there is also speculation about an alternative title, Globe Trotter.
Film details
Rooted in 'Ramayana,' set in ancient Kashi
Gen 63 is a unique blend of Indian mythology and science fiction, deeply rooted in the Ramayana, added the report. The story unfolds in Kashi, an ancient city known for its religious significance and cultural heritage. The film will feature stunning visuals that celebrate India's rich history while incorporating elements of futuristic storytelling.
Production details
Film to also feature Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Prithviraj Sukumaran
Apart from Babu, Gen 63 also stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas as an intrepid explorer and Prithviraj Sukumaran as a high-tech antagonist. The film will feature multiple looks for Babu to portray his character's evolution. An ensemble cast from various Indian film industries has also been roped in. The production team is reportedly heading to Tanzania on August 15 for a month-long schedule focusing on large-scale action and jungle sequences.
Release plans
Film's release pushed to summer 2027
The decision to shoot in Tanzania comes after initial plans to film in Kenya were scrapped due to civil unrest, and South Africa was ruled out over logistical issues. The ancient landscapes of Tanzania were found to be perfect for Rajamouli's vision of a world that feels timeless and otherworldly. Gen 63 is expected to wrap up by mid-2026 with a worldwide theatrical release planned for summer 2027.