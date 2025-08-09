Pooja Hegde to join Nithiin in 'Swaari'? What we know

According to a report by 123Telugu, discussions with Hegde have already begun. The project also marks a potential reunion for Nithiin and Kumar after more than a decade; they last collaborated on Ishq (2012), a romantic drama that turned out to be a blockbuster. Meanwhile, Hegde was last seen in the Tamil film Retro (2025) opposite Suriya.She also has a special appearance in Coolie, starring Rajinikanth . It will release on August 14.

Career update

This is what she said about her break

Speaking about her absence from Telugu cinema, Hegde earlier told India Today, "I wanted to do something that offered a character, a story." "I wanted to feel excited about the work. That's the main reason, nothing else." However, she later confirmed her return by saying, "I've signed up for a Telugu film." "The production process hasn't begun yet. Once the dates are locked, you'll know what the film is all about."