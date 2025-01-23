2025 R-Day parade will showcase 31 tableaux; what are they
What's the story
The 76th Republic Day parade in New Delhi will showcase a colorful bouquet of 31 tableaux on January 26 at Kartavya Path.
The tableaux represent 16 states and union territories and 10 ministries.
According to the Ministry of Defence, the parade will be a grand celebration of India's cultural diversity and military strength. Special focus will be given on the 75th anniversary of the Indian Constitution's enactment and the theme of Jan Bhagidari (people's participation).
Tableau themes
Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat tableaux highlight religious, industrial themes
Uttar Pradesh's tableau will showcase the Maha Kumbh with 'Samudra Manthan' and sages at Prayagraj's Triveni Sangam.
The design seeks to reflect the spiritual and cultural importance of the world's largest religious gathering.
Meanwhile, Gujarat's tableau will showcase its industrial growth with semiconductors and a representation of the Statue of Unity.
The latter is a tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and represents Gujarat's contribution to India's development.
Diverse displays
'Lakhpati Didi,' eco-friendly toys among other tableau themes
The Ministry of Rural Development's tableau, themed "Lakhpati Didi," will celebrate financially independent rural women who have found stability through Self-Help Groups (SHGs).
The display will highlight their entrepreneurial spirit and contribution to rural development.
Andhra Pradesh will display "Etikoppaka Bommalu—Eco-Friendly Wooden Toys," a tribute to local artisans' craftsmanship.
Uttarakhand's tableau will focus on "Cultural Heritage and Adventure Sports," showcasing Aipan art and adventure tourism activities.
Cultural heritage
Bihar, Jharkhand tableaux to emphasize knowledge, peace
Bihar's tableau will focus on "knowledge, peace, and heritage" with the Ghora Katora statue and Nalanda ruins. The display will showcase the state's rich cultural history and its commitment to education.
Jharkhand's entry will pay tribute to Ratan Tata and display traditional dance forms and women's educational progress.
The tableau is a tribute to Tata's contributions toward social causes in Jharkhand and a celebration of the state's cultural diversity.
Ministry displays
Ministries to showcase achievements, cultural milestones
The Defense Ministry's tableau theme is "Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas," highlighting India's cultural and developmental milestones.
The Union Ministry for Women and Child Development will celebrate the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao scheme's anniversary with a tableau.
The India Meteorological Department will also display a tableau for its 150th anniversary, showcasing advancements in weather forecasting technology.
Around 10,000 people across 34 categories, including sarpanches, disaster relief workers, water warriors, artists, SHG members, and others, have been invited as special guests.