What's the story

The 76th Republic Day parade in New Delhi will showcase a colorful bouquet of 31 tableaux on January 26 at Kartavya Path.

The tableaux represent 16 states and union territories and 10 ministries.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the parade will be a grand celebration of India's cultural diversity and military strength. Special focus will be given on the 75th anniversary of the Indian Constitution's enactment and the theme of Jan Bhagidari (people's participation).