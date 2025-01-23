Ex-Army staffer murders wife, cooks body parts to hide crime
What's the story
A retired Army staffer, Gurumurthy, has been accused of murdering his wife, Puttavenkata Madhavi, in Hyderabad and trying to destroy evidence by dismembering and boiling the body parts.
The crime was revealed when Madhavi's parents filed a missing person report on January 18 at the Meerpet Police Station after questioning Gurumurthy about her whereabouts.
Initially, Gurumurthy, who works as a security guard at a defense establishment in Telangana, had said that Madhavi left home after an argument.
Confession details
Suspect confesses to murder during police interrogation
However, during police questioning, he reportedly confessed to the murder.
Gurumurthy allegedly killed his wife in a fit of rage when she demanded to visit her native place in Nandyal.
TOI, citing police sources, reported that Gurumurthy dismembered Madhavi's body in their bathroom and boiled the parts using a pressure cooker.
He then ground the bones with a pestle and boiled them again before disposing of the remains in Chandan Lake near Jillelaguda.
Crime scene
Case still a 'missing person case'
The couple had been married for approximately 13 years and lived with their two children in Hyderabad's Jillelaguda area.
The police are yet to recover Madhavi's remains from Chandan Lake. A dog squad and clues teams have been pressed into service to aid the search.
Despite Gurumurthy's confession, Meerpet SHO K Nagaraju said the case is still being treated as a "missing person case" till evidence of murder is found.