What's the story

A retired Army staffer, Gurumurthy, has been accused of murdering his wife, Puttavenkata Madhavi, in Hyderabad and trying to destroy evidence by dismembering and boiling the body parts.

The crime was revealed when Madhavi's parents filed a missing person report on January 18 at the Meerpet Police Station after questioning Gurumurthy about her whereabouts.

Initially, Gurumurthy, who works as a security guard at a defense establishment in Telangana, had said that Madhavi left home after an argument.