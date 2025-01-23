What's the story

Several Delhi schools have reportedly received threatening emails from the banned pro-Khalistan group, Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), headed by Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

The emails were sent four days before Republic Day, asking schools to suspend participation in the celebrations.

The group claimed that their action was aimed at preventing President Droupadi Murmu from unfurling the national flag as a protest against the Indian Constitution, which "erases identity and perpetuates systemic oppression."