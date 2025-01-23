'Keep children home on R-day': Pannun's group threatens Delhi schools
What's the story
Several Delhi schools have reportedly received threatening emails from the banned pro-Khalistan group, Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), headed by Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.
The emails were sent four days before Republic Day, asking schools to suspend participation in the celebrations.
The group claimed that their action was aimed at preventing President Droupadi Murmu from unfurling the national flag as a protest against the Indian Constitution, which "erases identity and perpetuates systemic oppression."
Email details
SFJ's email warns of potential violence on Republic Day
The SFJ's email warned of a "high risk of violence and state retaliation," directing schools to keep students and staff away from Republic Day events.
It added that participation in these events poses a grave threat to the safety of students and staff.
The message read, "Ensure families are informed to keep their children at home on January 26... Delhi has been warned. Stay Home, Stay Safe."
Investigation underway
Delhi Police on high alert, investigating threat emails
A senior police officer confirmed that the Delhi Police are currently verifying the authenticity of these emails and investigating their source.
The officer said, "We are on high alert for any potential disturbances surrounding Republic Day festivities."
The development comes after a 16-year-old student was apprehended earlier this month for allegedly sending bomb threats via email to several schools over many months.
Previous incident
Juvenile apprehended for bomb threats to schools
Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Madhup Tewari, revealed the juvenile had sent around 400 emails since February last year.
On one occasion, he affected 250 schools on a single day in May.
The minor boy sent the emails because he didn't want to take school exams and used this tactic to cause fear and have the exams cancelled.