Written by Ramya Patelkhana June 25, 2023 | 03:31 pm

On the second day of his two-day state visit to Egypt, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred with the country's highest state honor—Order of the Nile—on Sunday. The award was bestowed on him by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi ahead of their bilateral talks in Cairo. This is the 13th such highest state honor that different countries have conferred on PM Modi so far.

Watch: El-Sisi confers PM Modi 'Order of Nile'

