Summarize Simplifying... In short A Vistara flight from Delhi to Hyderabad was rerouted to Jaipur due to a medical emergency.

Meanwhile, Indian airlines are grappling with a surge in hoax bomb threats, impacting over 170 flights in just over a week, with authorities and airlines, including Vistara, taking stringent measures to ensure safety.

The Delhi Police's cyber cell is closely monitoring social media and considering legislative action to combat these threats more effectively.

The passenger was shifted to a private hospital

Delhi-Hyderabad Vistara flight diverted to Jaipur due to medical emergency

By Tanya Shrivastava 10:13 am Oct 25, 202410:13 am

What's the story A Vistara Airlines flight headed from Delhi to Hyderabad was diverted to Jaipur on Friday after a medical emergency was reported onboard. The airline confirmed that Flight UK-829 landed in Jaipur at around 8:30am. The passenger who required medical assistance was immediately shifted to a nearby private hospital for treatment.

Airline response

Vistara communicates flight diversion, assures passenger safety

Vistara Airlines announced the diversion of Flight UK-829 via Twitter. The airline said, "Flight UK829 from Delhi to Hyderabad (DEL-HYD) has been diverted to Jaipur (JAI) and is expected to arrive in Jaipur at 0830 hours. Please stay tuned for further updates." The airline has not provided any further updates since this initial announcement.

Security threats

Hoax bomb threats plague Indian airlines

In other news, hoax bomb threats have disrupted Indian airlines, affecting over 170 flights in a little over a week. The Delhi Police have filed eight separate FIRs in connection with the threats. The first incident took place on October 16, targeting an Akasa Air flight to Bengaluru. Subsequent threats have affected flights of Akasa, Air India, IndiGo, and Vistara.

Threat response

Authorities respond to bomb threats, Vistara confirms compliance

The Delhi Police's cyber cell is keeping a close eye on social media and has contacted social media and VPN service providers for help regarding these threats. The government is considering legislative action to deal with these threats more effectively. A Vistara spokesperson confirmed that several of their flights received security threats on Thursday (October 24). "We immediately alerted the relevant authorities and are following all security procedures as directed by them," the spokesperson said.