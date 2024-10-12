Summarize Simplifying... In short The Indian government is set to launch an 'e-detection system' to identify old, polluting vehicles without valid fitness and pollution certificates.

Using FASTag data and the Vahan database, the system will capture vehicle details at National Highway toll plazas, match them with the database, and issue e-challans for violations.

The system, expected to start before Diwali, will initially operate at 52 entry points and gradually expand nationwide.

What's the story The central government is gearing up to launch an online system by Diwali to detect and fine older diesel and petrol vehicles without valid fitness and pollution certificates on Delhi roads. The "e-detection" system will first target vehicles at 52 entry points into Delhi, with plans for a nationwide expansion. The initiative aims to deter old polluting vehicles from any state from entering Delhi roads, tackling a major environmental concern in the capital city.

System details

E-detection system to utilize FASTag data and Vahan database

The e-detection system will use FASTag data and Vahan database to flag vehicles without valid fitness and pollution certificates, TOI reported. As vehicles pass through National Highway toll plazas at Delhi borders, details from their FASTags, photographs, and registration will be captured. This will then be shared with the National Informatics Centre (NIC) for matching with the Vahan database, which has details of vehicle registration year and document validity.

Enforcement measures

E-challans to be generated for rule violations

Once the data is matched with the Vahan database, transport departments will be able to generate e-challans for rule violations and initiate other actions under the Motor Vehicle Act. The system is expected to start operations before Diwali, a time when Delhi suffers from acute air pollution. Cameras will be installed at around 52 entry points, including National Highways (NHs), to capture details of FASTags and vehicle registration numbers.

Nationwide expansion

Gradual nationwide rollout planned for e-detection system

Initially, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will share vehicle details passing through its toll plazas every few hours for matching with the Vahan database. Eventually, the process will be made real-time. Currently, out of 38 crore registered vehicles across India, about six crore are unfit with no clear indication of how many are actually on roads.