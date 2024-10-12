Summarize Simplifying... In short Five prisoners, identified as Saifuddin, Jiarul Islam, Nur Islam, Mafidul, and Abdul Rashid, escaped from an Assam jail using bed-sheets and lungis.

Using bed-sheets, lungis 5 prisoners escape Assam jail

12:05 pm Oct 12, 2024

What's the story Five undertrial prisoners, all booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, escaped from Morigaon District Jail in Assam on Friday. The jailbreak took place between 1:00-2:00am Morigaon's district commissioner Devashish Sharma said. The inmates broke the iron grille of their cell and used bed sheets, blankets, and lungis as makeshift ropes to scale down a 20-foot-high boundary wall.

The escapees have been identified as Saifuddin, Jiarul Islam, Nur Islam, Mafidul and Abdul Rashid. Sharma said a magisterial inquiry has been ordered into the incident to probe any lapses by jail security personnel. "Of the five persons, three were arrested for cases registered at the Laharighat police station, and one each from Moirabari and Tezpur police station areas," he added. A search operation is underway to nab them.

Following the escape, authorities have launched a massive manhunt to recapture the fugitives and security has been tightened across the region. The jailer, Prashanta Saikia, has been suspended and two assistant jailers from Guwahati have been temporarily posted to manage the prison. Inspector General (Prisons) Pubali Gohain will also hold a separate departmental inquiry into the incident.