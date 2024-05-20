Next Article

Savor the flavor of Assam's vegan ingredients

What's the story Assam, a state celebrated for its lush greenery and vibrant culture, offers a unique vegan culinary experience. Its diverse vegan ingredients add distinctive flavors and nutritional benefits to the local cuisine. We will explore five quintessential vegan ingredients that are the backbone of Assamese cooking, each bringing its own unique taste and healthful qualities to this region's food traditions.

The aromatic Assam tea

Assam tea is not just a beverage but an integral part of the region's identity. Grown in the Brahmaputra Valley, this robust black tea is known for its bold flavor and bright color. It's rich in antioxidants and can be enjoyed on its own or used as a base for masala chai, providing warmth and energy throughout the day.

Tangy bamboo shoots

Bamboo shoots, a cornerstone of Assamese cuisine, bring a tangy and slightly bitter flavor that enhances many local dishes. These shoots are not only low in calories but also rich in dietary fiber and essential vitamins like B6 and E. They are commonly fermented to create khorisa, or incorporated fresh into curries and stir-fries, adding texture and nutritional value to these traditional meals.

Nutritious black rice

Bora saul or black rice, is a local Assamese variety with a nutty flavor and distinctive purple hue. It's not only visually striking but also nutritionally rich, brimming with anthocyanins, powerful antioxidants that support heart health. Black rice lends itself well to traditional pithas (rice cakes) and savory dishes, making it a versatile ingredient in the Assamese culinary palette.

Versatile jackfruit seeds

Often overlooked, jackfruit seeds are a nutritional powerhouse, packed with protein, potassium, calcium and iron. These seeds find their place in Assamese cuisine where they are either boiled or roasted and enjoyed as a hearty snack. Alternatively, they're ground into flour to enrich various recipes. Their adaptability is perfect for crafting both sweet desserts and hearty savory dishes, showcasing their culinary flexibility.

Healing turmeric powder

Turmeric powder is not just a vibrant addition to dishes but also a source of medicinal benefits. The golden spice, rich in curcumin, offers anti-inflammatory properties that are good for health. It's a staple in Assamese cuisine, imparting depth of flavor and therapeutic qualities to dishes like aloo pitika (mashed potatoes), thus becoming an essential component in any health-conscious kitchen pantry.