Bihar: Man found dead at Congress MLA's house, probe underway

1/5

India 2 min read

Bihar: Man found dead at Congress MLA's house, probe underway

By Snehadri Sarkar 01:44 pm Oct 29, 202301:44 pm

Man found dead at Bihar Congress MLA's house, cops suspect nephew

The body of a man was discovered on Saturday at the house of Congress MLA Neetu Singh in the Nawada district of Bihar, reported India Today. According to Nawada Superintendent of Police (SP) Ambrish Rahul, the victim has been identified as 24-year-old Piyush Singh. The SP also revealed that the victim was a distant relative of Neetu.

2/5

Body recovered from Congress MLA's nephew's room: Police

The police reportedly received information regarding the body at the Congress MLA's home at around 4:30pm, following which a team of cops rushed to the spot. "The police team discovered the body of Piyush Singh lying in a room that belonged to Golu Singh, who is the nephew of Neetu Singh," said Rahul. Notably, the Congress leader was away in Patna for the last few days, and no other family members were at home when the incident happened.

3/5

Victim visited Congress MLA's home on Saturday evening

Golu is the son of Neetu's brother-in-law, Suman, and Abha Singh, a former district president of the Congress. On the other hand, an initial investigation revealed that the 24-year-old victim had gone to Golu's house on Saturday at 7:00pm and did not return home. Piyush is believed to have been murdered at night.

4/5

Police suspect Congress leader's nephew of murder

While the victim's body has been sent for a post-mortem, the police are conducting searches at the Congress leader's home. "Based on the first impression, we are suspecting Golu Singh. No arrests have been made till now. The suspect is on the run," said the SP. "When the post-mortem is done, we will then come to know the exact time the incident took place," he added.

5/5

Assam: Missing BJP leader found dead, family accuses Congress leader

In a similar development from Assam, the body of a local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was recovered from the Karimganj district's Patharkandi area on Friday by the police. Identified as Abdul Sattar, the 47-year-old BJP leader who was reported missing on October 23. Meanwhile, the Sattar family has alleged that local Congress leader Surman Ali and his friends were responsible for the murder.