Lifestyle

Rice beyond Basmati: 5 lesser-known rice varieties in India

Rice beyond Basmati: 5 lesser-known rice varieties in India

Written by Rishabh Raj Apr 06, 2023, 04:37 pm 2 min read

Experience the flavors of India with these five GI-tagged rice varieties

When it comes to Indian cuisine, Basmati rice is the one of most well-known and commonly used varieties. However, there are several lesser-known varieties of rice that are just as delicious and more nutritious. Here, we will explore five such rice varieties that are grown in different parts of India and are rich in unique flavors, aromas, and health benefits.

Tulsi Joha rice from Assam

Tulsi Joha rice is a special variety from Assam and is a nutritious rice with a range of health benefits. Rich in carbohydrates, it provides a sustained source of energy throughout the day. Additionally, it is wealthy in flavonoids, which are high in antioxidants and help to neutralize harmful free radicals in the body. This GI-tagged rice costs approximately Rs. 200 per kg.

Red rice from Uttrakhand

Red rice from Uttrakhand is a remarkable variety that boasts several nutritional benefits. It is gluten-free and GMO-free, making it an ideal choice for those with dietary restrictions or health concerns. This rice is an excellent source of manganese and magnesium - essential minerals that support bone health, and nerve function, and are known for controlling blood sugar. It costs Rs. 150-200 per kg.

Black rice from Manipur

Black rice, a GI-tagged item from Manipur, is a gluten-free and flavorful variety grown using traditional methods. It has a unique nutty taste and aroma. This rice is also high in nutrition, with impressive levels of antioxidants called "anthocyanins." These protect one against chronic ailments like heart disease, cancer, and diabetes by reducing free radical damage. Black rice costs between Rs. 130-350 per kg.

Gobindbhog rice from West Bengal

Hailing from Bengal, Gobindobhog rice is medium-grained aromatic rice that boasts impressive health benefits. This rice variety helps to boost metabolism, promote smooth digestion, and support overall good health. Additionally, Gobindobhog rice is abundant in antioxidants that can combat free radical damage, leading to healthier skin. Characterized by its whitish kernels, creamy sweet taste, and delightful fragrance, it costs about Rs. 100 per kg.

Katarni rice from Bihar

Katarni rice is a superior fine-grain variety grown in Bihar that has gained popularity for its pleasant fragrance and excellent cooking quality. A good source of protein, carbohydrates, and fiber, it is a balanced and healthy option for everyday meals. It costs about Rs. 50 per kg. Want to taste these rice varieties? Try these five popular rice recipes perfect for lunch or dinner.