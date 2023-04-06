Lifestyle

Lakshamphal: 5 health benefits of this lesser-known fruit

Lakshamphal: 5 health benefits of this lesser-known fruit

Written by Rishabh Raj Apr 06, 2023, 04:13 pm 2 min read

This fruit has been called god’s gift to humanity

Lakshmanphal, or soursop, is a tropical fruit that is native to Brazil and is also commonly found in South India. This lesser-known fruit comes with a thick outer skin that has thorns. On the inside, it has creamy pulp and black seeds. This green fruit is rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that offer a variety of health benefits.

Prevents Urinary Tract Infections

Lakshmanphal contains compounds that have antimicrobial properties, which can help prevent the growth and spread of bacteria that cause Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs). These compounds are effective against bacteria such as Escherichia coli (E. coli), which is a common cause of UTIs. Being rich in Vitamin C, it helps in maintaining the acidic levels in urine, thereby killing the bacteria in the tract.

Relieves constipation

Lakshmanphal is a good source of dietary fiber, which is essential for maintaining healthy digestion. Fiber helps to bulk up stool and promote regular bowel movements, which can prevent constipation and improve overall digestive health. It also contains enzymes that can help break down food and aid in digestion. These enzymes can help improve the body's ability to absorb nutrients from food.

May prevent cancer

The fruit contains natural compounds that have been found to induce apoptosis, a process in which damaged or abnormal cells are programmed to self-destruct. Apoptosis is an important process for preventing the development and progression of cancer. These natural compounds called annonaceous acetogenins inhibit the growth of cancer cells and induce cell death in various types of cancer cells.

Helps maintain healthy cholesterol levels

Being a good source of dietary fiber, it helps reduce cholesterol levels by preventing its absorption into the bloodstream. This can help lower LDL (bad) cholesterol levels. It also contains antioxidants that prevent the oxidation of LDL cholesterol, which helps prevent the buildup of plaque in arteries. You might also want to read health benefits of Ramphal, another lesser-known fruit from the same family.