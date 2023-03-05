Lifestyle

Heard about ramphal? Know its awesome health benefits

Written by Rishabh Raj Mar 05, 2023, 08:20 pm 3 min read

Ramphal is also called sugar apple, sweetsop, and atis.

Ramphal, also known as bullock's heart, is a tropical fruit that is famous for its creamy, custard-like flesh, which has a sweet, fruity flavor. Traditionally, it has been used in Ayurveda to treat various health problems. However, it is important to know that the seeds of the Ramphal fruit are toxic and should not be eaten. Check out five amazing benefits of this fruit.

Where is Ramphal cultivated?

Ramphal is a tropical fruit native to the Americas, specifically Central and South America. It is also cultivated in Mexico, Peru, Brazil, and the Caribbean. However, today, Ramphal is grown in a variety of tropical and subtropical locations across the world, including India. The fruit is typically harvested in late summer and early fall, and it is often sold fresh in local markets.

Good for skin and hair

Ramphal contains vitamins A, C, and B-complex, as well as minerals such as potassium, magnesium, and calcium. These nutrients are necessary for optimum health and the maintenance of many biological processes. Vitamin C is beneficial to both your skin and your hair. Ramphal is also useful for treating adult acne. Vitamin C also helps in fighting off the free radicals, which cause skin disorders.

Boosts immunity and fights inflammation

The high levels of vitamin C in Ramphal can boost your immune system. By supporting the immune system, the vitamin C in Ramphal fights off infections and diseases. The fruit also contains anti-inflammatory compounds that may help reduce inflammation in the body and improve overall health. It contains flavonoids and alkaloids, which further reduce inflammation in the body.

Supports heart health

The presence of vitamin B6 in ramphal aids in the management of fat deposits around the heart, hence reducing heart-related problems. Ramphal also contains potassium, which can help control blood pressure and lower the risk of heart disease. It is also beneficial to patients who have a fatty liver. Ramphal is also rich in dietary fiber, which can help reduce levels of LDL cholesterol.

Helps in losing weight

Ramphal is low in calories and abundant in fiber, which keeps you feeling full and content. Ramphal can also be a helpful ally in your weight loss journey. It can help you lose weight if you consume it regularly. If you're just starting out with this fruit, seek your doctor's advice on the amount you should consume.

Supports weak joints

Ramphal can be a beneficial fruit for people who have weak joints and joint pain. The vitamin C in them plays a key role in collagen production. Collagen is a protein that is important for the health of joints. Its anti-inflammatory properties can assist in the fight against free radical damage in the body, thereby helping with joint pain issues.