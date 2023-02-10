Lifestyle

This Valentine's Day spread the love with heart-shaped sandwiches

Written by Rishabh Raj Feb 10, 2023, 11:48 am 3 min read

Prepare these healthy sandwiches and make your bae's day

Ready to celebrate Valentine's Day? Not yet? Maybe you are looking for healthy food options that are loaded with flavor. Make your bae's day even more special with these heart-shaped Valentine's special sandwiches. They are loaded with all your favorite toppings and are quite easy to make. Your love would be eager to have these sandwiches for breakfast. Check out the recipes here.

Toasted vegan veggie crunch sandwich with tzatziki

To make tzatziki, combine soaked cashews, cucumber, lemon juice, garlic, apple cider vinegar, sea salt, and black pepper and blend until smooth. Top two slices of toasted bread with lettuce, carrots, tomato slices, and cucumber. Season it with sea salt and black pepper. Slather the top slice with tzatziki and place it on top of the veggies. Carve out a heart shape and serve.

Cottage cheese and tomato sandwich

Combine cottage cheese, tomatoes, and salt in a bowl and mix well. Divide the filling into two equal portions and keep aside. Apply butter and green chutney on each bread slice. Spread a portion of the filling on one slice of bread. Sandwich it using another bread slice with the buttered-chutney side facing downwards. Slice it into the shape of a heart and enjoy!

Schezwan paneer cold sandwich

Combine capsicum, schezwan sauce, tomato ketchup, and salt in a bowl and mix well. Then, add paneer and mix gently. Place two bread slices on a clean, dry surface and apply sour cream on both slices. Spread the schezwan paneer stuffing evenly on a bread slice. Sandwich it with the other bread slice. Cut the sandwich into the shape of the heart and serve!

Russian salad sandwich

To prepare Russian salad, take chopped and boiled carrots, green peas, and French beans. Then toss it with mayonnaise and fresh cream. Place two bread slices on a clean, dry surface and apply butter on each. Spread the prepared Russian salad evenly on one piece of buttered bread. Place the other bread slice over it. Cut the sandwich into a heart shape. Serve fresh!

Pesto avocado chicken salad sandwich

Season chicken breast with salt and pepper and bake in the oven at 190°C. Combine pesto sauce, avocado, basil, lemon juice, garlic, water, and salt, and blend until smooth. Shred the chicken and add the above paste and mix. Toast bread, top one slice with pesto chicken mixture. Sprinkle shredded carrots and arugula. Top with remaining slice. Sculpt a heart form and dig in!