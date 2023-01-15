Lifestyle

5 recipes you can try on Makar Sankranti

5 recipes you can try on Makar Sankranti

Written by Sneha Das Jan 15, 2023, 01:15 am 2 min read

Makar Sankranti is all about gorging on delicious sweets

Makar Sankranti, the festival that is all about indulging in delicious food, is finally here. The occasion celebrates the Sun God and marks the first day of the Sun's transit from the zodiac of Sagittarius to Capricorn or makar rashi. During this occasion, people usually participate in kite flying and prepare various dishes with newly harvested grains. Here are five recipes for Makar Sankranti.

Til laddoo

Saute sesame seeds in a canola oil-greased pan until light golden in color. Soak saffron in warm milk and keep it aside. Add jaggery to the same pan and stir well. Add saffron milk and stir again. Add sesame seeds and softened khoya and blend well. Divide the mixture and shape it into medium-sized balls. Let it cool and serve.

Nolen gurer payesh

Soak gobindobhog rice in water for an hour and rinse well. Spread out the rice to dry. Mix it with ghee and keep it aside. Boil milk and stir for 15 minutes. Add the ghee-coated rice and cook well. Add date palm jaggery and a little salt and stir well. Close the lid and let it cook. Garnish with almonds and cashews. Enjoy!

Gur aur atte ka halwa

This sweet and fudgy treat is packed with the aromatic flavor of desi ghee. Saute cloves in a ghee-greased pan. Add wheat flour (atta) and semolina and stir fry the mixture until golden brown. Add jaggery and saute well. Boil together milk, water, and saffron, add this to the semolina mixture and cook well. Add raisins and mix. Serve hot.

Peanut chikki

Roast and crush the peanuts well. Heat sugar with water until thick. Boil the sugar syrup until it gets a hard-crack consistency. Add the peanuts and mix well. Grease a tray with butter and spread the peanut mixture. Roll flat the mixture to around 1cm in thickness. Let it cool and cut it into squares. You can store this in an airtight container.

Patishapta

Cook together grated coconut and jaggery. Add cardamom, mix, and stir the mixture until sticky. Keep it aside to cool. Mix semolina, rice flour, and maida. Add milk and mix well. Let it sit for 30 minutes. Pour a thin layer of the mixture into an oil-greased pan and spread it quickly. Put the filling in the center and roll it. Serve immediately.