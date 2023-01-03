Lifestyle

5 ways to control your craving for coffee and tea

Written by Rishabh Raj Jan 03, 2023, 01:26 pm 2 min read

Tea and coffee are loved by all for the revitalized feeling they give. However, there are negative effects of the beverages as well. Too much caffeine can lead to chronically elevated stress levels and disrupt sleep and recovery. To help you get the know-how on how to curb your cravings, we got in touch with Mugdha Pradhan, functional nutritionist, founder, and CEO of iThrive.

Get enough sleep and keep hydrated

Getting enough sleep is the most important thing to ensure you have enough energy throughout the day. It enhances your body's ability to make adenosine triphosphate (ATP), the body's energy molecule. When you feel energized throughout the day, you experience fewer cravings for caffeine and nicotine. Also, drinking enough water curbs your cravings for coffee and tea and ensures you're getting enough electrolytes.

Get exposure to morning sunlight and cold

Make sure you wake up early, within two hours of sunrise, and get at least 10 minutes of unfiltered sunlight in your eyes within half an hour of waking up. Getting a little cold exposure in the morning in the form of a cold shower or ice bath creates long-lasting elevations in adrenaline and dopamine, thus boosting your mood, energy, and focus significantly.

Switch to green tea and other decaffeinated options

Green tea is a great alternative to weaning off coffee and black tea. It does contain some caffeine but in very low amounts. It also contains L-theanine and a few other compounds that have a calming effect. If you really enjoy drinking tea or coffee but want to reduce your caffeine intake, try switching to herbal teas or decaffeinated versions.

Address the root cause

Sometimes, underlying health issues such as metabolic or neurological issues, or mental health conditions could be the reason for caffeine addiction. Some individuals develop an addiction to the activity of drinking coffee or tea as a coping mechanism. It's a very unhealthy coping mechanism. Seek help from a functional nutrition expert or other holistic physical and mental health practitioner.

Eat healthily and prepare for withdrawals

Eating healthy, by including anti-inflammatory foods and getting adequate nutrients, go a long way in boosting your energy levels. However, prepare yourself for withdrawal symptoms, which may include headache, fatigue, depression, and mood changes. These symptoms can range in severity and usually subside in a few weeks. Remember, that time is the best healer and you must trust the process.