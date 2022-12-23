Lifestyle

Dementia: 5 early warning signs to watch out for

Dec 23, 2022

According to the WHO, over 55 million people worldwide live with dementia

The early signs of dementia are very subtle and vague. People exhibiting the signs may not even be aware of them. Though the symptoms vary a great deal from person to person, there are some common early warning signs that you could look out for. With early intervention, you could reduce your risk of developing dementia-related diseases. Read on to know these signs.

What is dementia?

Dementia is a syndrome that leads to deterioration in cognitive function beyond what might be expected from the usual consequences of biological aging. It affects memory, thinking, orientation, comprehension, calculation, learning capacity, language, and judgment.

Memory loss that affects day-to-day abilities

Memory loss is certainly the prime symptom of any kind of dementia. Do you often forget the names of your loved ones or struggle to retain new information? It is normal if you occasionally forget a doctor's appointment, the location of your daily use items, or a phone number, only to remember them a little while later. However, people with dementia keep forgetting frequently.

Problems with language

It's common to not be able to find the apt words to express what you want to say. However, with dementia, you may fail to remember even the simplest of words or may substitute them with some other inapt words. Despite this symptom, patients are often crystal clear in other areas like running a business, managing their family, or drawing beautifully.

Behaving out of character

If you realize sometimes that you are behaving out of your character, take note of it, because you might be dealing with dementia. Behaving out of character may include becoming confused, suspicious, withdrawn, developing fearfulness, or a lack of interest. If you are exhibiting such changes, people around you might notice them even before you are completely aware of them.

Disorientation to time and place

Did you ever notice yourself forgetting what day of the week it is, or losing your way back home? It happens to most of us; however, people with dementia experience it worse. They can become lost in their own bedroom, not knowing how they got here and what were they searching for. Living with dementia can feel like you are a total wreck.

Difficulty performing familiar tasks

People with dementia often forget how to do a typical routine or task with which they have been familiar all their lives. They often forget the rules of a game or forget in what order to put on clothes, or even the steps for preparing tea. These are such tasks that a normal person may do without even thinking.