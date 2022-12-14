Lifestyle

Health benefits of sandalwood oil, an Ayurvedic ingredient

Written by Sneha Das Dec 14, 2022

Sandalwood oil is widely used in Ayurvedic and Chinese medicine

One of the most fragrant oils, sandalwood oil has been a major ingredient in Ayurvedic and Chinese medicine for centuries. Extensively used in health, beauty, and traditional Indian rituals, this antiseptic oil has a mild earthy aroma and is rich in naturally occurring chemical compounds called sesquiterpenes which help improve your health and well-being. Here are five health benefits of sandalwood oil.

Lowers stress and anxiety

Well-known for its relaxing and calming properties, the woody, warm and refreshing aroma of the oil helps pacify your mind and keeps your emotions under control. It also helps reduce symptoms of anxiety and depression. You can rub sandalwood oil on your ankles and wrist and inhale it directly to reduce anxiety and stress. It also improves your sleep quality.

Good for your skin

Packed with antioxidant properties, sandalwood oil promotes your skin's health and makes it healthy and glowing. It eliminates free radicals from the body and reduces oxidative damage. Rich in anti-inflammatory properties, it soothes your skin and reduces pimples and acne. This oil is also effective against scars, wrinkles, fine lines, blemishes, and dark spots and fights aging signs. It also protects against skin tanning.

Boosts your dental health

Packed with astringent properties, sandalwood oil helps prevent the growth of cavity-causing bacteria in your mouth and promotes your dental health. It helps cleanse your mouth, treats bleeding gums, and heals minor wounds in your mouth. This oil also strengthens the gums and improves secretions in the gastrointestinal tract that helps enhance salivation. This mild therapeutic oil also helps treat oral mucositis.

Helps control blood pressure

A hypotensive agent present in sandalwood oil helps control your systolic blood pressure and reduce the risk of developing cardiovascular diseases. According to research, a specific type of mildly sedative ganglionic blockers or hypotensive agents present in sandalwood oil helps lower your blood pressure levels. You can mix edible sandalwood oil in milk and drink it regularly to regulate your blood pressure.

Great for your hair

Packed with anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties, sandalwood oil helps treat hair problems like hair fall and dandruff and makes it soft, smooth, and healthy. The astringent properties in it prevent excess sebum production in the scalp, treat split ends, and add luster to your mane. It will also soothe your scalp and promote hair growth while adding moisture and shine to your strands.